US election: Georgia judge dismisses lawsuit by Trump campaign – Bloomberg

Citing the Associated Press, Bloomberg's Andrew Dunn reported that Georgia Judge has dismissed the lawsuit filed by US President Donald Trump's campaign.

Commenting on this development, "Georgia has 16 electoral votes. If Biden wins that, it’s game over," added Bloomberg's Daniel Flatley. "That puts him well over the 270 electoral college votes he needs to win the election, even without Nevada."

Market reaction

Investors seem to have largely ignored this development. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was up 2.07% on a daily basis at 3,514.