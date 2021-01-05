Georgia Elections Preview: Dual Democratic win to boost markets in expectation of more stimulus

The special Georgia runoffs are critical for the Senate and for stimulus amid the increase in coronavirus cases. In the opinion of FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam, markets will cheer a clear Democratic victory and fall if Republicans hold the upper chamber. A protracted event has high chances and would initially cause a downfall.
See – USD weakness to continue if Democrats take control of the Senate – TDS
Key quotes
“Around 90% of the votes will probably be counted after several hours and for Dems to win, Warnock must surge to a clear victory against Loeffler in a race that is seen as an easier win for Dems. If Warnock is quickly declared winner, the focus is set to shift to the Perdue-Ossof runoff. Even if Ossof is marginally trailing behind Perdue, investors would likely expect the remaining votes to change the picture in favor of Democrats. In this case, markets are set to rise and the safe-haven dollar is due for a fall during the Asian session or the early European one.”
“If voters opt for Perdue – the only person that previously won an election – it is over for Democrats, even if Warnock enters the Senate. In case of an early Perdue lead over Ossof, markets will likely tune out of the Loeffler-Warnock race, sending stocks lower and the greenback higher. While Biden may still work with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on further support, it is set to be a tricky road. Markets may refocus their hopes on the Federal Reserve, but the instant reaction will likely be negative.”
“Perhaps the most likely scenario for this Tuesday night is a repeat of another Tuesday night – the general elections on November 3. If the races are too close to call, it will likely take several days if not a week or two to sort out the winners. In this scenario, Republicans retain control of the Senate at least until the victors are sworn in. Such a delay could diminish the chances of a generous stimulus bill – even if Dems eventually win control. Markets may react with a downfall unless the picture clears.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD attempts recovery around 1.36 after UK lockdown blow
GBP/USD is trading around 1.36, off the lows. The pound suffered a blow after the UK entered a harsh lockdown following a surge in cases. Britain is struggling with a contagious covid strain and plans to ramp up vaccinations.
EUR/USD recovers ahead of critical Georgia elections
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2250, up on the day as markets eagerly await Georgia's special elections that determine control of the Senate. Concerns about the new covid variant and vaccine deployment are also moving markets.
Gold climbs to near one-month tops, closer to $1950 level
Renewed USD selling bias assisted gold to attract some dip-buying on Tuesday. COVID-19 jitters provided an additional boost to the safe-haven precious metal. The underlying bullish tone in the markets might cap gains for the commodity.
Georgia Elections Preview: Markets geared for a special moment, three scenarios
Georgia's special Senate runoffs are critical for control of the Senate. A dual Democratic win would boost markets in expectation of more stimulus. Markets may be disappointed if Republican Senator Perdue scores an early win.
US Dollar Index: Rising bets for further decline
The pessimism surrounding the dollar remains well and sound early in 2021, although DXY managed well to bounce off multi-month lows around 89.40 (January 4).