Georgia Elections: Both Democratic candiates lead, Warnock projected winner by NBC, USD falls

A new batch of votes has favored both Democratic candidates in Georgia. NBC News called one race in favor of Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock against incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler. After counting 97% of the vote, Warnock is ahead by 0.92%, beyond the 0.5% maximum threshold needed for a recount.

In the second race, GOP Senator David Perdue has fallen behind rival Jon Ossof, with the latter now leading by 0.08%. The outstanding ballots are mostly from Democratic-leaning counties.

The safe-haven US dollar is falling in response to the news, despite rising yields. EUR/USD is trading around 1.2315, GBP/USD at around 1.3620 and USD/JPY at around 102.70. US ten-year Treasury yields have topped 1%.