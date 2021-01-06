Georgia Election Update: With 90% of expected vote in, Republicans likely hold control of Senate

With 90% of expected votes counted, both Republicans are seen holding the control of the US Senate in critical Georgia’s run-offs, according to the latest update by Edison Research.
Perdue (R) 51.2% Vs Ossoff (D) 48.8%.
Loeffler (R) 50.8% Vs Warnock (D) 49.2%.
This contradicts the calls by major agencies, citing a clean Blue sweep in Georgia’s dual votes. The Economists called out a Democratic control of the US Senate.
Elliot Morris, Data Journalist at The Economist, tweeted out: “Folks, it's over. We have enough returns to project that both Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will win their Senate runoffs in Georgia, giving Democrats control of the US Senate.”
Meanwhile, officials from Georgia’s Chatham County said that they stopped counting votes for the night and won't return until 8 am (local time) Wednesday.
Senior Congressional Correspondent at CNN, Manu Raju, said: “Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State, tells CNN that Georgia results won’t be known until “probably lunchtime tomorrow.”
Market implications
Awaiting the final verdict of Georgia’s dual run-offs, markets will likely remain cautious amid a nail-biter.
The US dollar finds its feet amid broad risk-aversion, in the wake of increased calls for a Democratic sweep and prospects of tax hikes thereafter. The US dollar index gains 0.16% on a daily basis to trade around 89.60. The S&P 500 futures tumble 0.69%, as of writing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.23 amid a likely Dem lead in Georgia's run-offs
EUR/USD trades around 1.2300, retreating from a 33-month high of 1.2327. Risk sentiment weakens, pushing stocks lower and the anti-risk dollar higher. Democrat lead in Georgia elections triggers fears of greater regulation and high taxes.
GBP/USD regains 1.3600 ahead of Georgia verdict, Bailey
GBP/USD prints mild losses as greenback marks a corrective pullback from a multi-month low. UK PM Johnson sounds cautiously optimistic amid vaccine hopes. Democrats are so far leading the race to Senate. UK PMI, Bailey's speech awaited.
Gold trades with modest losses, around $1945 region
Gold witnessed a modest pullback from two-month tops and fell to an intraday low level of $1941 during the Asian session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling. The focus remains on the results of US Senate election, ADP data and the FOMC minutes.
Breaking: Bitcoin price reaches new all-time highs as bulls aim for $50,000
Bitcoin eyes new all-time highs at $50,000 after slicing through the resistance at $35,000. BTC/USD remains in the hands of the bulls and is supported by an improving technical outlook.
US dollar index drops to lowest since April 2018 ahead of Georgia election results
US dollar drops as investors await Georgia election results. The dollar index hits the lowest since April 2018 with Democrats gaining an early lead.