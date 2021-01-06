Georgia Election Update: With 90% of expected vote in, Republicans likely hold control of Senate

With 90% of expected votes counted, both Republicans are seen holding the control of the US Senate in critical Georgia’s run-offs, according to the latest update by Edison Research.

Perdue (R) 51.2% Vs Ossoff (D) 48.8%.

Loeffler (R) 50.8% Vs Warnock (D) 49.2%.

This contradicts the calls by major agencies, citing a clean Blue sweep in Georgia’s dual votes. The Economists called out a Democratic control of the US Senate.

Elliot Morris, Data Journalist at The Economist, tweeted out: “Folks, it's over. We have enough returns to project that both Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will win their Senate runoffs in Georgia, giving Democrats control of the US Senate.”

Meanwhile, officials from Georgia’s Chatham County said that they stopped counting votes for the night and won't return until 8 am (local time) Wednesday.

Senior Congressional Correspondent at CNN, Manu Raju, said: “Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State, tells CNN that Georgia results won’t be known until “probably lunchtime tomorrow.”

Market implications

Awaiting the final verdict of Georgia’s dual run-offs, markets will likely remain cautious amid a nail-biter.

The US dollar finds its feet amid broad risk-aversion, in the wake of increased calls for a Democratic sweep and prospects of tax hikes thereafter. The US dollar index gains 0.16% on a daily basis to trade around 89.60. The S&P 500 futures tumble 0.69%, as of writing.