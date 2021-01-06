With 65% of the expected votes counted, Republican incumbent Perdue fights back, as the result appears evenly split.

Perdue (R) 50.3%, Ossoff 49.7%

Warnock(D) 50.2%, Loeffler 49.8%

Update: Georgia Senate race with 70% of the expected vote in - Edison

Perdue (R) 50.7% Vs Ossoff (D) 49.3%

Loeffler (R) 50.2% Vs Warnock (D) 49.8%

Justifying the narrowing Dems’ lead, Senior Congressional Correspondent at CNN, Manu Raju explains, “80 percent of the current vote that’s been counted is the early vote, and that’s expected to slip to 72% by the end of the night, per David Chalian, a reason why the Dems’ lead is slipping right now in Georgia.”

However, the NYT needles continue to root for Democrats in the dual run-offs.

Market reaction

The market sentiment remains tepid, still expectant of a Democratic sweep in the critical Georgia race. The narrative that the Democrats hold of the US Senate could pave the way for higher corporate taxes is not boding well for the global equities.

Asian stocks trade mixed while the futures tied to the S&P 500 index drop 0.30%, at the time of writing. The US dollar index bounces above 89.50, adding 0.16% so far.