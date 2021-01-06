With 93% expected votes in, Georgia’s Dekalb County confirmed one Democrat in the lead after Jon Ossoff outpaced David Perdue by over 200,000 votes (82.5% to 17.5%), according to Bloomberg. The county has posted 150K votes.

Meanwhile, the Decision Desk is calling for a Warnock win over Loeffler.

The risk sentiment received a fresh lift on one Dem lead, capping the recovery gains in the US dollar across its main peers.

The S&P 500 futures trimmed losses while AUD/USD jumped to hit fresh 33-month tops at 0.7780.