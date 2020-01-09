Danske Bank analysts point out that yesterday's session proved a stabilisation in geopolitical concerns as the Iranian side emphasised that it does not seek war and President Trump downplayed the missile attack.
Key Quotes
“The US clarification that the Iranian attacks had caused no casualties was important as it limits the risk of retaliatory measures that could trigger a full-blown war, which in our view is required for the conflict to have ramifications for the global economy.”
“Trump did announce new sanctions on Iran but for markets this falls in the camp of possible retaliatory measures that indicate that the US is also backing away from an all-out conflict.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings onto 1.11 after upbeat German Industrial data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.11 after German industrial output beat expectations with 1.1% in November. The market mood is upbeat amid the Mid-East calm. Central bankers speak later in the day.
GBP/USD falls below 1.31 amid USD strength
GBP/USD is trading below 1.31 as the US dollar gains ground across the board. The EU and the UK remain apart on future relations. BOE Governor Mark Carney is set to speak.
Forex Today: Sell-offs in gold, oil and Bitcoin following Mid-East calm, central bankers eyed
Mid-East tensions have significantly calmed as the US and Iran step back from the brink of war and despite several Katyusha rockets falling in Baghdad's tightly secured Green Zone.
WTI: Fails to extend the bounce off 200-bar SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci
WTI seesaws around $60.10/15 during early Thursday. The black gold recently bounced off 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of November 29 low to Wednesday’s high as well as cleared 200-bar SMA.
USD/JPY struggles to stretch the recovery above 109.25/30
USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains from Wednesday while trading near 109.20 in Thursday's Asian session. The pair struggles to extend the upside as the US Treasury yields drop back in the red zone.