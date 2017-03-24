General expectation for longer term market rates to rise as Fed tightens - Fed's Dudley

General expectation for longer term market rates to rise as Fed tightens - Fed's DudleyBy Eren Sengezer
New York Fed President William Dudley crossed the wires last minutes, via Reuters, stating the following:
- Expect fixed income investing to be 'less attractive' going forward since rates are rising
- General expectation for longer-term market rates to rise as Fed tightens
- U.S. trade, immigration policies could hit international tourism to new york city
- Dodd-Frank Act likely not perfect, but can't let failure of large bank threaten financial system
- On Dodd-Frank Reforms, can definitely relax burdens on smaller banks and can look at Volcker rule
- Rate hikes have been extraordinarily gradual