GE Stock Price: General Electric Co at highest since 2018 after beating its low estimates

- General Electric's stock price has had an upbeat start in 2020.
- GE's lowballing due to Boeing's 737 Max debacle has led to beating expectations.
- The stock price is close to a two-year high.
General Electric is finally having its time in the sun after several disappointing years. The company led by Larry Culp seems to benefit from the CEO's work – and also the projections it provided.
The firm's guidance stood at $0 to $2 billion in Free Cash Flow (FCF) and it smashed this braod range with $2.3 billion. It's earnings per share for the fourth quarter, excluding special items, stood at $0.21, a leap of 50% and three cents above analysts' estimates.
The firm supplies parts to Boeing's 737 Max – the infamous passenger plane whose two crashes led to a manufacturing halt. GE's stock was dragged lower by the aircraft maker and needed to adapt. GE later downgraded its guidance to traders – perhaps too far.
That made beating estimates easier for the firm founded by Thomas Edison back in 1892, and it has other sources of income, such as selling its stake in Baker Hughes – the oil equipment company – and also in its biopharma operations.
If Boeing revives production of the 737 Max, GE's shares could rise, but that is highly uncertain at this point.
GE stock price analysis
General Electric's stock price has topped $12.50, sending it to the highest since late 2018. It has also passed the $100 billion market capitalization with its 2020 ascent. As the chart shows, another relatively small increase in historic terms would put it back at early 2018 levels. Beyond that, GE's shares would need more than just the return of the Max.
It hit a low of $7.65 in early 2019 and has a long journey back to current levels. If investors are not convinced of the firm's prospects, falling back could be faster than rising.
General Electric chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
