GE stock news: General Electric Company trades higher despite a whipsaw market

- NYSE:GE gained 0.45% during a turbulent trading session on Wall Street.
- General Electric is counting on a slimmed down portfolio to regain shareholder optimism.
- General Electric will report its Q1 earnings on April 27th.
NYSE:GE has remained a battleground stock on Wall Street as analysts and investors dig their heels in on both sides of the debate. Thursday saw a tumultuous day for the broader markets as investors saw another green day before the news of President Biden’s proposed capital gains tax caused the indices to slingshot back the other way. General Electric managed to end the day higher as it gained 0.45% to close the rocky trading session at $13.41. After a minor correction, GE is back over its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, as the stock looks to gain some momentum heading into its Q1 earnings call.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
General Electric CEO Larry Culp has done his best to trim the fat off of the sprawling industrial conglomerate, much of which was added on during previous CEO Jack Welch’s reign. Culp has already shed off the aircraft-leasing business AerCap (NYSE:AER), which netted GE an estimated $30 billion in the sale. GE shareholders are banking on a global trend of renewable energy resources as well as a reopening of the commercial aviation industry to lead GE into the next phase of its long and storied life.
GE Stock price
General Electric is set to report its Q1 earnings on April 27th, and early estimates from Wall Street see revenues and sales both falling for the company. This is all a part of General Electric’s long-term restructuring and rebranding though, so investors will be watching other macro indicators such as dividend yield increase to test the true health of GE moving forward in 2021.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.2050 amid upbeat EZ PMIs, USD decline
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2050 after upbeat Eurozone Preliminary PMIs. The US dollar remains heavily offered across the board amid a mixed market mood, in the wake of Biden's plan for a tax hike. US PMIs awaited.
GBP/USD holds gains below 1.3900 amid upbeat UK data
GBP/USD is consolidating gains below 1.3900, as the US dollar resumes decline after Biden's tax hike plan fuelled rally fades. The UK Retail Sales and PMIs beat expectations, offering support to the pound.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP plummet, breaching critical support levels
Bitcoin price has dropped 12.7% since yesterday and shows no signs of stopping. Ethereum price follows the pioneer crypto’s lead and might retest $2,000 again. Unlike BTC or ETH, XRP price shows signs of recovery as long as it stays above a critical demand zone.
XAU/USD eases from tops, downside remains cushioned
Gold struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move to the $1,790 region. A modest bounce in the equity markets, US bond yields exerted some pressure. The prevalent USD selling bias should help limit the downside for the commodity.
Bionano Genomics Inc runs into technical resistance, put options may work here
BNGO shares have continued to suffer post the retail meme crowd moving on. BNGO shares bounce from lows as DeMark buy signal flashes on Monday. BNGO shares trend up to resistance at 100 day moving average.