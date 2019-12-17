The GDT price index falls 5.1 percent, with an average selling price of $3,302 per tonne - global dairy trade, as reported by Reuters news.

Key notes

International milk prices fell while volumes dropped in this month’s second Global Dairy Trade auction held by GDT Events.

The GDT Price Index dipped 5.1 percent, with an average selling price of $3,302 per tonne, in the auction held on Tuesday.

The index fell 0.5 pct at the previous sale, according to GDT Events.

A total of 35,748 tonnes was sold at the latest auction, falling 1.4 percent from the previous one, the auction platform said on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info).

The auctions are held twice a month, with the next one scheduled for January 7.

FX implications

The New Zealand milk co-operative, which is owned by about 10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy trade, therefore,the auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar as the dairy sector generates more than 7 percent of the nation's gross domestic product.