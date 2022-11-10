- GBPUSD rallies hard following the release of the softer-than-expected US CPI report.
- The headline US CPI decelerated to 7.7% and core CPI dropped to 6.3% in October.
- The data lifts bets for less aggressive Fed rate hikes and weighs heavily on the USD.
The GBPUSD pair catches aggressive bids during the early North American session and rallies beyond the 1.1550 area in reaction to softer US consumer inflation figures.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the headline CPI rose 0.4% in October and the yearly rate eased to 7.7% from 8.2% in September, both missing expectations. Additional details revealed that core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, decelerated more than anticipated to a 6.3% YoY rate from 6.6% previous.
The data adds to speculations that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its policy tightening and drags the US Dollar to a fresh multi-week low. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor behind the GBPUSD pair's sharp rally of over 170 pips in the last hour, taking along some intraday trading stops placed near the 1.1500 psychological mark.
It, however, remains to be seen if bulls are able to capitalize on the move amid a bleak outlook for the UK economy, which might continue to act as a headwind for the British Pound. Hence, the focus now shifts to the Priliminary UK Q3 GDP report, due on Friday. The key UK macro data should provide a fresh directional impetus to the GBPUSD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1404
|Today Daily Change
|0.0056
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|1.1348
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1388
|Daily SMA50
|1.1327
|Daily SMA100
|1.167
|Daily SMA200
|1.2284
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1567
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1334
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1614
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1147
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1423
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1478
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1266
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1183
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1033
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1499
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.165
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1732
EURUSD jumps above 1.0100 after US inflation data
EURUSD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level in nearly two months above 1.0100 on Thursday. The data from the US showed that Core CPI declined to 6.3% on a yearly basis in October from 6.6%, triggering a US Dollar selloff.
GBPUSD advances to multi-week highs above 1.1600
GBPUSD rose sharply in the second half of the day on Thursday and reached its highest level since mid-September above 1.1600. The broad-based US Dollar weakness following the softer-than-expected October CPI prints fuel the pair's rally.
Gold extends rally toward $1,740 after US CPI data
Gold has gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level since late August at $1,740. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 4% on the day on sot US CPI inflation data, helping XAUUSD stretch higher.
US CPI comes below expectation at 7.7%, will this kick-start a recovery rally for cryptos?
The CPI has been a matter of concern for not just the US stock market but also the crypto market. Although the inflation rate has been reducing month-on-month, it is still far from what the Fed has targeted since March 2021.
Nio earnings miss big, but revenue beats consensus for Q3
Nio has jumped 5.6% in Thursday's premarket after the automaker produced revenue ahead of consensus for the third quarter. The real positive sheen on the quarter appears to be the robust outlook given for the fourth quarter.