- GBPUSD ticks high on strong UK inflation prints for October.
- UK’s CPI jumps to 11.1% YoY, Core CPI reprints 6.5% figures.
- Recovery in market sentiment adds strength to the upside momentum ahead of US Retail Sales.
GBPUSD picks up bids to 1.1880 as the pair buyers cheer upbeat prints of the UK inflation numbers during early Wednesday. Also keeping the Cable pair buyers is the latest shift in the market’s mood and the US Dollar’s weakness ahead of the key US Retail Sales data.
The UK’s headline inflation number, namely the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 11.1% YoY versus 10.7% expected and 10.1% prior whereas the Core CPI reprinted the 6.5% mark versus the forecasts of 6.4%.
Also read: Breaking: UK annualized inflation jumps to 11.1% in October vs.10.7% expected
Other than the British inflation numbers, a shift in the market’s mood also favored the GBPUSD buyers. Late on Tuesday, the news that Russian-made rockets were fired at Poland and killed two people triggered the risk-off mood. The same triggered emergency meetings of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the Group of Seven (G7), which in turn favored the US Dollar (USD) due to its safe-haven appeal. However, the latest news shared by the Associated Press (AP) quoted an anonymous US official’s findings while mentioning that the missile may have been fired by Ukraine. As a result, the risk aversion ebbed and the greenback reversed the early-day gains at the latest.
Against this backdrop, the US stock futures are again mildly positive, reversing the initial losses, whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields snap a two-day downtrend near 3.82% as we write.
Having witnessed the initial reaction to the UK inflation numbers, the GBPUSD pair traders should pay attention to the US Retail Sales for October, expected to post 1.0% growth versus 0.0% prior. Should the key consumer-centric data match the upbeat forecasts, the US Dollar may portray recovery moves amid the latest rebound in the Treasury yields.
Also read: US October Retail Sales Preview: US Dollar unlikely to find reprieve
Technical analysis
Although overbought RSI conditions and a downward-sloping resistance line from June, around 1.2030 by the press time, challenge the GBPUSD buyers, successful trading beyond the 100-DMA level surrounding 1.1650 keeps the bulls hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.188
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|1.1862
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1488
|Daily SMA50
|1.1349
|Daily SMA100
|1.1652
|Daily SMA200
|1.2249
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2029
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1741
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1855
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1291
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1919
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1851
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1726
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1589
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1438
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2014
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2165
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2302
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBPUSD stays below 1.1900 despite hot CPI data
GBPUSD continues to trade below 1.1900 in the early European session on Wednesday. Although the data from the UK showed the annual CPI jumped to 11.1% in October from 10.1% in September, the Pound Sterling seems to be struggling to find demand.
EURUSD climbs back toward 1.0400, as focus shifts to US data, Lagarde
EURUSD is finding fresh demand while eyeing 1.0400, as the US Dollar recovery fizzles on US President Biden's denial of Russian involvement in the missile striking Poland. The Fed-ECB policy divergence remains in play ahead of the US Retail Sales and ECB Lagarde's speech.
Gold reverses to $1,770 as Russia-Poland noise hogs limelight
Gold price has corrected to near $1,770.00 as Russia-Poland noise supported the US Dollar Index. Gold price to remain topsy-turvy as investors await NATO ambassadors meeting outcome.
Terra’s Luna Classic price hints at a 20% explosive move soon
Luna Classic price remains lull while the bullish momentum continues to surge. This development suggests that LUNC could trigger a 20% upswing soon.
US October Retail Sales Preview: US Dollar unlikely to find reprieve Premium
Retail Sales in the US are forecast to rise by 1% in October after staying unchanged at $684 billion in September. Market participants will pay attention to the Q3 earnings reports of big retailers.