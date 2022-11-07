- The GBPUSD is trading solidly in the green, gaining 0.81% at the beginning of the week.
- Mixed US employment report and speculations for a softer Federal Reserve keep risk-perceived currencies underpinned.
- Last week’s BoE’s dovish 75 bps weighed on the GBP, but US midterm elections are a tailwind for the GBPUSD.
The British Pound extended its gains during the North American session due to upbeat market sentiment spurred by a seasonal US mid-term elections rally. At the same time, investors brace for there results of the latter, and the October US Consumer Price Index (CPI), which depending on its outcome, will add/ease pressure on the Federal Reserve. Even though the Bank of England (BoE), said that they would hike rates, but not at the level money market futures priced in, the GBPUSD is trading above its opening price by 0.73%.
The Pound Sterling climbs on a soft US Dollar
In the last week, the US Department of Labor reported October’s data that the labor market remains tight, adding 261K jobs to the economy, usually perceived as hawkish for the Federal Reserve. Still, the Average Hourly Earnings eased from 5% in September to 4.7%, aligned with estimations, while, the Unemployment Rate edged up from 3.5% to 3.7%, suggesting the effects of monetary policy began to affect the labor market.
Aside from this, some Fed officials during the last week, led by Susan Collins of the Boston Fed, said that rates need to go higher than expected in September, though she said that it makes sense to move slowly to balance inflation/growth risks. In the meantime, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said it is “conceivable” that the Federal funds rate (FFR) will end above 5%, and he foresees a potentially higher peak.
Elsewhere, the US midterm elections are weighing on risk-off assets like the US Dollar.
On the UK side, last Thursday, the Bank of England lifted rates by 75 bps, its highest increase in 33 years, though in words from Governor Andrew Bailey clarified that the peak in rates will be “lower than priced into financial markets.” Once the headline crossed newswires, the GBPUSD tumbled from 1.1420s to 1.1150s.
Nevertheless, uncertainty in the US political scenario and the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report looming, refrained investors from opening fresh bets in the USD, even though it is sought as a safe haven.
That said, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback’s value against six currencies, falls by 0.37%., at 110.382, bolstering the GBP. It should be noted most G8 currencies are boosted by negative sentiment surrounding the American Dolla, even though fundamentals have not changed.
GBPUSD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The GBPUSD daily chart suggests the pair remains neutral-to-downward biased, even though it cleared the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Although the recovery is remarkable, it would need to clear the confluence of the 100-day EMA and the September 13 swing high at around 1.1683/1.1738, so the bias could shift to neutral, as that could open the door for a test of the 1.2000 figure. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), at bullish territory, suggests that buyers are gathering momentum, so a correction to the 100-day EMA is on the cards.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD regains parity as US Dollar resumes decline
EURUSD is extending recovery to fresh 2-week highs above parity amid a better market mood in Monday. The US Dollar resumes the downside momentum amid worries over the Fed downsizing interest rates.
GBPUSD extends rally, closes in on 1.1500
GBPUSD has extended its daily rally toward 1.1500 in the second half of the day on Monday as the US Dollar continues to lose interest. In the absence of high-impact macroeconomic data releases, the upbeat market mood is fueling the pair's advance.
Gold consolidates gains and aims for a higher high
Gold neared its Friday’s peak of $1,681.95 after an intraday slide to $1,666.82, now holding on to modest intraday gains. The dollar started the day on the back foot as the market mood improved at the beginning of the week and ahead of the release of US inflation figures.
JUST IN: As US midterm elections draw close, Bitcoin worth $3.15 billion floods exchanges
US midterm elections are expected to have a key impact on cryptocurrencies. Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX exchange CEO has admitted to being a significant donor to both sides, ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
Fed stays strong against inflation
The Fed hiked by 75 bps as expected and initially had bullish stock hopes firing. The Fed said, in its statement, that it would consider the impact of monetary tightening lags as it moved forward.