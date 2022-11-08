  • The Pound shrugs off previous weakness and jumps to session highs near 1.1600.
  • US Dollar dives, stock markets advance as the Americans go to the polls.
  • Investors welcome the first surveys hinting at a Republican victory.

The pound rushed higher during Tuesday’s US session, bouncing off the 1.1470 area to erase daily losses and session highs right below 1.1600 as the Americans head to the polls.

US stocks advance and the dollar dives with all eyes on the elections

The Greenback has dropped across the board in the US trading session, with US Treasury bond yields losing ground and Wall Street posting gains, with all eyes on the outcome of the US mid-term elections.

A hitherto rangebound market has led to a significative US Dollar pullback as the first surveys started hinting at a Republican victory. This scenario might create a gridlock in the US Congress that would be welcomed by the market as it will hinder the approval of new regulations.

US stock indexes have extended gains after a mixed market opening. The Dow Jones advances 1.6%, while the S&P500 and the Nasdaq Indexes are 1.5% and 1.2% up respectively at the time of writing.

The US Dollar Index, which measures the value of the USD against a basket of the most traded currencies has turned negative on the daily chart, dropping from the 110.30/40 area to six-week lows at the lower range of the 109s.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1593
Today Daily Change 0.0082
Today Daily Change % 0.71
Today daily open 1.1511
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1347
Daily SMA50 1.1335
Daily SMA100 1.1687
Daily SMA200 1.2305
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1542
Previous Daily Low 1.1291
Previous Weekly High 1.1614
Previous Weekly Low 1.1147
Previous Monthly High 1.1646
Previous Monthly Low 1.0924
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1446
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1387
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1354
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1197
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1103
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1605
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1699
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1856

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EURUSD rallies toward 1.0100 on broad US Dollar weakness

EURUSD rallies toward 1.0100 on broad US Dollar weakness

EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.0050 in the second half of the day on Monday. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar amid the risk-positive market environment on the US Mid-Term Election day fuels the pair's rally.

EUR/USD News

GBPUSD reaches fresh weekly high above 1.1550

GBPUSD reaches fresh weekly high above 1.1550

GBPUSD has extended its rally as buyers took action once the pair broke above 1.1500. The US Dollar struggles to find demand as a safe haven on Tuesday as risk flows continue to dominate the financial markets, providing a boost to the pair.

GBPUSD News

Gold at fresh one-month highs above $1,710

Gold at fresh one-month highs above $1,710

Gold soared past $1,710 and aims to challenge October's monthly high at $1,729.87. A sharp decline in US Treasury yields during US trading hours triggered a USD sell-off. Market participants await political clues amid US mid-term elections.

Gold News

Bitcoin price loses ground ahead of crucial US Midterm Elections and CPI inflation release

Bitcoin price loses ground ahead of crucial US Midterm Elections and CPI inflation release

The US midterm election have a big chance to move BTC price, with meaningful crypto legislation set to be discussed in the coming months. If US CPI numbers are higher than expected, though, Bitcoin price could nosedive.

Read more

S&P 500 (SPX) looks to break out again

S&P 500 (SPX) looks to break out again

Equities continue to catch a bid on Monday as hope swirled for a reopening of the Chinese economy. Those hopes appeared to be dashed midway through the morning, but an article in The Wall Street Journal revived them later. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures