- The Pound shrugs off previous weakness and jumps to session highs near 1.1600.
- US Dollar dives, stock markets advance as the Americans go to the polls.
- Investors welcome the first surveys hinting at a Republican victory.
The pound rushed higher during Tuesday’s US session, bouncing off the 1.1470 area to erase daily losses and session highs right below 1.1600 as the Americans head to the polls.
US stocks advance and the dollar dives with all eyes on the elections
The Greenback has dropped across the board in the US trading session, with US Treasury bond yields losing ground and Wall Street posting gains, with all eyes on the outcome of the US mid-term elections.
A hitherto rangebound market has led to a significative US Dollar pullback as the first surveys started hinting at a Republican victory. This scenario might create a gridlock in the US Congress that would be welcomed by the market as it will hinder the approval of new regulations.
US stock indexes have extended gains after a mixed market opening. The Dow Jones advances 1.6%, while the S&P500 and the Nasdaq Indexes are 1.5% and 1.2% up respectively at the time of writing.
The US Dollar Index, which measures the value of the USD against a basket of the most traded currencies has turned negative on the daily chart, dropping from the 110.30/40 area to six-week lows at the lower range of the 109s.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1593
|Today Daily Change
|0.0082
|Today Daily Change %
|0.71
|Today daily open
|1.1511
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1347
|Daily SMA50
|1.1335
|Daily SMA100
|1.1687
|Daily SMA200
|1.2305
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1542
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1291
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1614
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1147
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1446
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1387
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1354
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1197
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1103
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1605
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1699
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1856
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
