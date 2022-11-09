GBPUSD holds lower ground below 1.1400 amid market’s anxiety ahead of US inflation, UK GDP

- GBPUSD stays defensive around 50-DMA support, inactive after falling the most in a week.
- Sour sentiment underpins firmer US dollar, light calendar in the UK keeps bears hopeful.
- US CPI for October precedes UK Q3 GDP to direct short-term market moves.
GBPUSD remains mildly bid around 1.1350, following a 1.6% daily fall, as traders seek clear directions during early Thursday.
The Cable pair portrayed broad US dollar strength amid a risk-off mood to recall the bears. However, the cautious sentiment ahead of today’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for October and the British Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third quarter (Q3), up for publishing on Friday, restrict the Cable pair’s immediate moves.
Hopes of more positive measures from the UK, in its upcoming fiscal plan, join the hopes of political optimism to challenge the GBPUSD bears of late.
As per Bloomberg News, the UK is to cut surcharge on bank profits to 3% to keep industry Competitive. Also positive for the Cable pair are the latest diplomatic moves by UK Prime Minister (PM) Rishi Sunak. “Rishi Sunak will become the first British prime minister in 15 years to attend the British-Irish Council summit on Thursday and meet with the leaders of the Scottish and Welsh devolved governments as he bids to rebuild relations,” said Reuters.
Fears emanating from China’s coronavirus conditions joined the hopes of the US government gridlock, due to the midterm elections, to weigh on the market sentiment the previous day. While portraying the mood, equities returned to the red after a three-day absence while the US Treasury yields also remained depressed. Even so, the US Dollar Index (DXY) bounced off a six-week low to print the first daily gain in three.
Alternatively, downbeat comments from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers and the mixed headlines from Russia tried to restrict the GBPUSD pair’s downside.
Moving on, the US CPI for October, expected 8.0% versus 8.2% prior, to direct immediate GBPUSD moves ahead of the first readings of the UK Q3 GDP. While a likely easing in the US CPI could weigh on the quote amid the latest downbeat Fedspeak, anticipated weakness in the British GDP data could keep the pair sellers on the table.
Technical analysis
Although the 50-DMA challenges GBPUSD bears around 1.1320, the pair’s retreat from the two-week-old resistance line, close to 1.1585 by the press time, keeps the bears hopeful of meeting the monthly support line near 1.1200.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1359
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0177
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.53%
|Today daily open
|1.1536
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1376
|Daily SMA50
|1.1333
|Daily SMA100
|1.1679
|Daily SMA200
|1.2295
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1599
|Previous Daily Low
|1.143
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1614
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1147
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1534
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1494
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1444
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1353
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1275
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1613
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1691
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1782
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
