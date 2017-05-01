GBPUSD: Downtrend may be mature but is still in place - Westpac

Tim Riddell, Research Analyst at Westpac, suggests that the GBPUSD downtrend from 1.70’s still appears to be in place and so could extend towards 1.10-1.14 area.

Key Quotes

“Momentum is low, but a clear turn is needed in order to suggest that a base may be forming.”

“Weekly

Weekly momentum is neutral after recent consolidation and price action on rebounds has remained corrective, merely fulfilling interim retracement profiles.

Rebounds are still seen as selling opportunities within a maturing downtrend.”

“Daily

Downside price action continues to be the more dynamic, but recent down-legs are becoming more subdued suggesting that the aggressive declines are over.