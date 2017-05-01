GBPUSD: Downtrend may be mature but is still in place - Westpac

GBPUSD: Downtrend may be mature but is still in place - WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
Tim Riddell, Research Analyst at Westpac, suggests that the GBPUSD downtrend from 1.70’s still appears to be in place and so could extend towards 1.10-1.14 area.
Key Quotes
“Momentum is low, but a clear turn is needed in order to suggest that a base may be forming.”
“Weekly
- Weekly momentum is neutral after recent consolidation and price action on rebounds has remained corrective, merely fulfilling interim retracement profiles.
- Rebounds are still seen as selling opportunities within a maturing downtrend.”
“Daily
- Downside price action continues to be the more dynamic, but recent down-legs are becoming more subdued suggesting that the aggressive declines are over.
- Daily momentum is supportive but the extent of rebounds should be limited to the 1.24’s and leave GBP at risk of another slide below 1.20.”