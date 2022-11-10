GBPUSD bulls pierce 1.1400 while bracing for US inflation, UK Q3 GDP

- GBPUSD takes the bids to refresh intraday high, extends bounce off 50-DMA.
- High hopes form UK PM Sunak underpin recovery despite pessimism surrounding British property markets and hirings.
- Mixed Fedspeak, downbeat US inflation expectations favor buyers amid sluggish session.
- US CPI for October could entertain traders ahead of British GDP data, limited upside expected.
GBPUSD renews its intraday high around 1.1410 amid a broad US dollar weakness early Thursday as traders prepare for the all-important US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October. In doing so, the Cable pair rebounds from the 50-DMA while re-approaching a two-month-old descending resistance line.
The quote’s latest run-up could be linked to the downbeat US Treasury yields following the comments from Minneapolis Federal Reserve (Fed) President Neel Kashkari. Also likely to have favored the pair buyers are the hopes of the UK’s new government led by Prime Minister (PM) Rishi Sunak.
That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields print a three-day downtrend around 4.077% by the press time, which in turn pulled back the US Dollar Index (DXY) to reverse the previous day’s bounce off 100-DMA.
Fed’s Kashkari mentioned, “Some things are out of our control on inflation.” Previously, New York Federal Reserve (Fed) President John Williams mentioned that the relatively stable long-term inflation expectations are good news. On the same line, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin also mentioned that the Fed’s fight against inflation may lead to a downturn in the US economy but that is a risk that the Fed will have to take.
At home, UK PM Sunak will be the first British leader in 15 years to attend the British-Irish Council summit. The Tory leader will also meet his Scottish and Welsh counterparts to rebuild relations on Thursday. Additionally, the UK government is up for cutting the surcharge on bank profits to 3% to keep the industry competitive, per Bloomberg.
Alternatively, a survey from the UK’s Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) said, “With the Bank of England now warning of the risk of the longest recession in at least a century, permanent placements fell for the first time since February 2021.” On the same line are the fears surrounding the British property market amid the first fall in the UK housing prices in 28 months during October.
Amid these plays, the US stock futures are mildly bid but the Asia-Pacific equities are sluggish amid anxiety ahead of US CPI. Forecasts suggest that the headline CPI will ease to 8.0% YoY from 8.2% prior while the more important Core CPI may remain mostly unchanged near 6.5%, compared to 6.6% previous readings. Given the hopes of softer inflation, the GBPUSD prices may witness further upside amid downbeat inflation data. However, the fears of a recession in the UK may keep the upside limited ahead of Friday’s British Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third quarter (Q3), expected -0.5% QoQ versus 0.2% prior.
Technical analysis
Unless providing a daily closing beyond the two-month-old resistance line, close to 1.1600 by the press time, the GBPUSD bears are likely to retest the 50-DMA support near 1.1320.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1404
|Today Daily Change
|0.0056
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49%
|Today daily open
|1.1348
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1388
|Daily SMA50
|1.1327
|Daily SMA100
|1.167
|Daily SMA200
|1.2284
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1567
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1334
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1614
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1147
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1423
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1478
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1266
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1183
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1033
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1499
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.165
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1732
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD approaches a wall of resistance around 1.0110
EURUSD picks up bids to refresh intraday high, reversing Wednesday’s losses. Two-month-old horizontal resistance area challenge bulls. Previous support line from Monday, bearish MACD signals restrict immediate upside.
GBPUSD bulls pierce 1.1400 while bracing for US inflation, UK Q3 GDP
GBPUSD takes the bids to refresh intraday high, extends bounce off 50-DMA. High hopes form UK PM Sunak underpin recovery despite pessimism surrounding British property markets and hirings. Mixed Fedspeak, downbeat US inflation expectations favor buyers amid sluggish session.
Gold retreats from $1,700 as DXY turns subdued, US Inflation a key event ahead
Gold price (XAUUSD) has witnessed fresh demand from around $1,702.00 in the Tokyo session as the US dollar index (DXY) is displaying a subdued performance. The DXY is striving for a break above the intraday hurdle of 110.40.
Here's how will XRP price fare after crashing nearly 40%
XRP price shows a clear bearish outlook, and the same can be seen in the broader market after the FTX collapse. Regardless, the selling spree seems to have paused after a fresh start of the Asian trading session on November 10.
US Inflation Preview: Markets set to seize on falling Core CPI to revive pivot play, three scenarios Premium
Will Christmas come early? That is what investors seem to be craving for, jumping on good news to rise and dusting off depressing developments. The reaction to the all-important CPI report for October is set to be no different. And probably stronger.