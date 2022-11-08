  • GBPUSD has sensed an intermediate cushion around 1.1500 ahead of US mid-elections.
  • US recession fears have inched higher led by higher inflationary pressures and aggressive policy tightening.
  • Discussions between UK PM and EC President have brought a sense of optimism to the post-Brexit arrangement.

The GBPUSD pair has sensed a halt in the downside trend around the psychological support of 1.1500 in the Tokyo session. The Cable could rebound firmly ahead as recession fears in the US economy are accelerating dramatically. The positive risk profile is strengthening further as S&P500 futures are extending their gains in Asia after a bullish Monday.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is facing hurdles around 110.33 after a rebound move as investors have turned cautious citing recession fears.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs noted that the chances of the US economy entering into a recession in the next year stand at 35%. The reasoning behind escalating recession fears is the extreme deviation in desired inflation target and current inflation rate, aggressive Fed policy tightening, and exceptionally uncertain conditions in terms of domestic US politics and geopolitics.

The returns generated on US government bonds have climbed to 4.22% despite a decline in odds of the fifth consecutive 75 basis points (bps) rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed). As per the CME FedWatch tool, the chances of a 75 bps rate hike in December monetary policy have been trimmed to 43.2%.

Going forward, investors will keep an eye on the outcome of the US mid-term elections. A majority win for Republicans could trigger political instability in the US economy and may impact gold prices.

Talking over the UK front, the release of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data will hog the limelight. On an annual basis, the GDP data is seen lower at 2.1% vs. the prior release of 4.4%. And, the quarterly regime is expected to display negative growth by 0.5% against an expansion of 0.2%.

Meanwhile, a discussion held at the CP27 climate summit between UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has brought optimism to the Brexit arrangement. The officials agreed to "work together" to end the ongoing row over the Northern Ireland protocol (NIP) in their first meeting, as reported by SkyNews.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1507
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1.1511
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1347
Daily SMA50 1.1335
Daily SMA100 1.1687
Daily SMA200 1.2305
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1542
Previous Daily Low 1.1291
Previous Weekly High 1.1614
Previous Weekly Low 1.1147
Previous Monthly High 1.1646
Previous Monthly Low 1.0924
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1446
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1387
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1354
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1197
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1103
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1605
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1699
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1856

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

