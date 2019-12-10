GBPJPY Technical Analysis: MACD turns bearish as YouGov poll doubts Tory majority

- GBP/JPY drops heavily after YouGov’s latest UK election poll based on the MRP model.
- The confluence of 50% Fibonacci retracement and 200-hour EMA in the spotlight for now.
- Highs marked in March/April offer key upside barriers.
GBP/JPY drops below 142.70 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The pair plummeted after the YouGov polls concerning the United Kingdom’s (UK) election, on December 12, signaled receding lead of the ruling Conservative party.
Read: Breaking: Cable trades heavy on hung/tighter YouGov polls
With this, the 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator flashes a bearish sign. The same could lead sellers to 142.25/20 support confluence including 200-bar Exponential Moving Average and 50% Fibonacci retracement of December 04 to 10 upside.
Should there be additional weakness below 142.20, high marked on December 03 around 141.70 and the monthly low near 140.80 will become the Bear’s favorites.
Alternatively, buyers will stay away unless the pair successfully crosses 143.72/80 area including lows marked during March and April months.
GBP/JPY hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|142.77
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|142.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.98
|Daily SMA50
|138.99
|Daily SMA100
|135.16
|Daily SMA200
|138.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|143.11
|Previous Daily Low
|142.56
|Previous Weekly High
|143.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.83
|Previous Monthly High
|141.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|139.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|142.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|142.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|142.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|142
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|143.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1100 on trade-war headlines
The American dollar is under selling pressure amid mounting global trade concerns. US Treasury Secretary Kudlow said he couldn’t confirm the next round of tariffs on China will be delayed. EUR/USD at weekly highs.
GBP/USD drops 40+ pips after YouGov MRP poll
GBP/USD nosedives to 1.3145, after marking a low of 1.3125, as the latest YouGov poll showed receding Tory lead during the early Asian session on Wednesday. Final polls ahead of Thursday’s election, FOMC in focus for now.
Cryptocurrencies: Altcoin auto-MATIC carnage
An illiquid asset and leveraged traders trigger a black day for cryptocurrencies. The search for stellar returns often leads to a total loss of capital. Risk management is vital in managing this type of suicidal investment.
XAU/USD rolling into Asia below $1465/oz
Gold is hovering near four-month lows while trading below the 1465 resistance and its 50/100 SMAs. However, traders should be aware that the FOMC on Wednesday could lead to high volatility.
USD/JPY spikes to 108.75 on hopes of US delaying tariff hike
US and China are reportedly planning to delay the tariff hike. 10-year US Treasury bond yield erases daily losses on upbeat mood. S&P 500 futures turn positive on the day ahead of Wall Street's opening bell.