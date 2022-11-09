- GBPJPY picks up bids to reverse the previous day’s pullback form weekly top.
- Short-term resistance line, convergence of the key SMAs challenge buyers.
- MACD conditions suggest further hardships for buyers, 165.00 appears a tough nut to crack for the bears.
GBPJPY teases buyers around 168.00 heading into Wednesday’s London open, after snapping a two-day uptrend the previous day.
The cross-currency pair reversed from the convergence of the 50-SMA and 100-SMA on Tuesday before portraying the latest bounce off the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s October 11-31 upside.
It’s worth noting, however, that the receding bullish bias of the MACD challenges the upside bias.
That said, a one-week-old descending trend line, around 168.40 restricts the GBPJPY pair’s immediate upside ahead of the aforementioned SMA confluence near 168.70.
Should the quote manage to remain firmer past 168.70, the odds of witnessing a rally toward September’s high of 172.13 can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, pullback moves may aim for the 38.2% and 50% Fibonacci retracement levels, respectively near 167.40 and 165.90.
However, the 200-SMA and multiple lows marked since October 14 highlight the 165.15-164.95 region as the key support for the bears to consider breaking before taking control.
Overall, GBPJPY is likely to witness a pullback but stays on the buyer’s radar unless breaking the 164.95 level.
GBPJPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|168.09
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|168
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|168.22
|Daily SMA50
|164.6
|Daily SMA100
|164.01
|Daily SMA200
|161.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|169.08
|Previous Daily Low
|167.31
|Previous Weekly High
|172.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|165.09
|Previous Monthly High
|172.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|159.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|167.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|168.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|167.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|166.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|165.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|168.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|169.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|170.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD hovers around 0.6500 on mixed Chinese inflation
AUDUSD is keeping its range around 0.6500, as investors assess the mixed Chinese inflation data and its impact on the covid-embattled economy. The US Dollar licks its wounds, awaiting the outcome of the US Mid-term elections, which appears a close call so far.
EURUSD dribbles above 1.0040 support as sentiment sours, focus on US mid-term elections, inflation
EURUSD remains sidelined around 1.0060 while pausing a three-day winning streak near a two-month during early Wednesday. The major currency pair cheered broad US dollar weakness to refresh the multi-day high before the latest challenges to the optimism probed the bulls.
Gold: Bull flag reaffirms strength above $1,680, US midterm results eyed
Gold price (XAUUSD) has shifted into a rangebound profile as investors are awaiting the outcome of the US mid-term elections. The precious metal is displaying back-and-forth moves above the psychological support of $1,700.00.
Will Solana price sink to $5 as Binance looks to acquire FTX?
Solana price shows a steep correction that has pushed it below a few critical levels in the last 48 hours. This development has triggered a multi-year bearish outlook that could knock SOL down to single-digit levels.
Digesting election results, prepping for US inflation data
The market is taking the time to digest the latest US midterm election results. There is hope among many investors that the results will mark an end to President Biden’s inflationary agenda.