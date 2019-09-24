According to Jane Foley, senior FX strategist at Rabobank, the UK’s Supreme Court ruling that PM Johnson’s advice to the Queen regarding the prorogation of parliament was unlawful has failed to lift the veil of political uncertainty that hangs over the pound.
Key Quotes
“Latest opinion polls put the Tories ahead on 33% of the vote. A government majority could be formed with the Brexit party (on 13% of the vote) and potentially a small party such as the DUP. Alternatively a broad coalition led by the labour party and supported by the Lib Dems and Greens could be result from an election. On the first outcome the risk of a hard Brexit on January 31 would spike and on the second outcome the risk of a new Brexit deal or even an ‘Remain’ outcome would increase. For GBP the risks remain binary and as yet little altered by today’s Supreme Court ruling.”
“Our central view is that the Brexit start date will be delayed beyond October 31 in line with the legislation that was pushed through parliament earlier this month. On this scenario we expect EUR/GBP to be trading in the 0.90 area on a 3 month view.”
“If a Brexit deal were struck between the UK and the EU in the coming weeks, we would expect EUR/GBP to recover to the 0.85 area and for GBP/USD to push towards 1.30. On a no deal Brexit on January 31 we see risk of EUR/GBP spiking towards parity.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trying to regain 1.1000
The American dollar is down amid a better market mood, helping EUR/USD to bounce some. The pair struggles to extend gains beyond the critical threshold, remains confined to familiar levels. US Consumer Confidence up next.
GBP/USD nears daily highs on Brexit hopes
News that the UK Supreme Court ruled that Johnson’s Parliament suspension has been unlawful underpin Sterling this Tuesday, as the odds are against a hard-Brexit.
USD/JPY revisits daily highs on fresh trade optimism
Amid a fresh risk-on wave triggered by China's new tariff waiver on US' soybean imports, the USD/JPY pair quickly reversed a dip to 107.47 and jumped back to test the daily tops of 107.69. Focus on BOJ Governor Kuroda's speech.
Gold sits near 2-week tops, just above $1520 level
Gold edged higher during the early European session on Tuesday and remained well within the striking distance of over two-week tops set in the previous session.
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Sentiment Preview: Facts on the ground
The Consumer Confidence Index is expected to slip to 133.5 in September from 135.1 in August. The Present Situation Index was 117.2 in August and 170.9 in July. The Expectations Index was 107.0 in August and 112.4 in July.