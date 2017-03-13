GBP/USD's volatility soars

GBP/USD's volatility soarsBy FXStreet Algorythms
We see an injection of volatility in the GBP/USD pair that could present a trade for opportunistic readers.
The rally in today's trading has expanded the 2-standard deviation bands for several consecutive hours beyond the maximum width seen in a week of trading. Moreover, the same 1hr charts show recent close prices printing above the 50-period EMA, a bullish condition that should it persist, would help keep prices above the SAR indicator.
A change of direction in the parabolic SAR after two sessions of upward price movement in the GBP/USD would imply longs are taking profit. Risks exist as the volatility and the vibrant up thrust in price extend to higher time frames.
