GBP/USD: Worsening coronavirus figures point down

GBP/USD has been trading in a narrower range after several weeks of extreme volatility, and the cable next move may be to the downside given the worsening situation, in the opinion of FXStreet’s analyst Yohay Elam.
Key quotes
“The UK’s death toll has surged by 31% to 2,352, and the total number of cases nears 30,000 while the situation is far from improving in the US, which has over 200,000 infections and more than 4,000 mortalities.”
“ADP’s private-sector jobs report showed a modest loss of 27,000 jobs, yet this is due to the cut-off date, March 12. Weekly jobless claims are forecast to show an increase from 3.283 million to 3.5 million. Goldman Sachs foresees a leap to 5.25 million.”
“The relative calm is allowing the pound to recover as the safe-haven dollar is seeing diminishing demand. However, investors may return to their gloom, sending stocks lower and the greenback to fresh gains.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
