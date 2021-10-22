GBP/USD wobbles around 1.3800 on Brexit, inflation chatters, UK Retail Sales, PMIs eyed

- GBP/USD struggles to extend pullback from monthly high.
- UK PM Johnson ready to compromise Brexit, NI protocol terms, British covid infections jump.
- Inflation expectations jump to multi-year high in the UK, US.
- UK Retail Sales, PMI can offer immediate direction ahead of the US activity data.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.3790 following its first negative daily close in three. In doing so, the cable pair fades the late Thursday’s bounce off 1.3776 during Friday’s Asian session.
The reason could be linked to the mixed headlines concerning Brexit, the UK’s coronavirus conditions and the broad US dollar strength due to the reflation fears in the US and Britain.
Starting with Brexit, UK PM Boris Johnson finally shows readiness to compromise terms relating to the Northern Ireland (NI) protocol and Brexit to overcome the deadlock in the key talks. The Times said, “Boris Johnson would be prepared to accept a limited role for the European Court of Justice in a bid to unlock a deal with Brussels over the Northern Ireland protocol, government figures say.”
Further, the UK reports the first above 50,000 infections, 52,009 per The Guardian, since July according to the latest government release. On the same line were fears of a more infectious variant of the coronavirus than Delta, namely AY.4.2 per the Researches Kamil Khafizov, said The Guardian.
Elsewhere, the UK’s GfK Consumer Confidence dropped to the lowest since February with -17, versus -13 prior. Details also suggest that the consumer inflation expectations have jumped to the record since the survey began in 1985.
On the other hand, the US inflation expectations, per the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, also rally to the highest since 2012 and underpin the US dollar’s safe-haven demand. It’s worth noting that Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Thursday that the next few months will be critical to see whether inflation is transitory, as reported by Reuters. Before that, Fed Governor Randal Quarles and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester highlighted inflation fears and favored the US Treasury yields to refresh five-month high around 1.70%, up 1.2 basis points (bps) near 1.69% by the press time.
The risk-off mood battles the Brexit optimism and the recent headlines suggesting likely relief for China’s Evergrande and US President Joe Biden’s hints for nearness to the stimulus.
Against this backdrop, the S&P 500 Futures drop 0.24% intraday while the US Dollar Index (DXY) remains firmer around 93.75 at the latest.
Looking forward, GBP/USD traders will pay close attention to the UK Retail Sales for September, expected -0.4% YoY versus 0.0% prior, ahead of the preliminary readings of the British PMIs for October. Given the Bank of England’s (BOE) hawkish signals, versus recently flashed softer UK inflation data, firmer Retail Sales and PMIs may help the GBP/USD to remain strong. Though, the US PMIs will be more important as the US 10-year Treasury yields flirt with the crucial 1.70% level, a break above which has propelled the DXY in the past.
Technical analysis
GBP/USD bears can remain hopeful unless the quote crosses the 1.3850 resistance confluence, comprising 200-DMA and a descending trend line from July 30.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.379
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.3792
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3641
|Daily SMA50
|1.3714
|Daily SMA100
|1.3805
|Daily SMA200
|1.3849
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3833
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3776
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3773
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3568
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3913
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3798
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3811
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3768
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3744
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3711
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3825
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3857
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3881
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD coming up for a breath of air in support
EUR/USD holding up at critical support in the hourly chart. ECB and Fed are in focus with critical data to end the week. The end of the week for European and US markets will bring plenty of key data for which could still some volatility for traders to enjoy.
GBP/USD wobbles around 1.3800 on Brexit, inflation chatters, UK Retail Sales, PMIs eyed
GBP/USD struggles to extend pullback from monthly high. UK PM Johnson ready to compromise Brexit, NI protocol terms, British covid infections jump. Inflation expectations jump to multi-year high in the UK, US.
Gold steady around $1,780.00 capped by high US T-bond yields
On Thursday, gold seesawed around $1,767-88, subject to the movement in US T-bond yields. During the New York session, the market sentiment improved as the Wall Street close approached, ending with a positive mood.
Ethereum Classic price lags behind Bitcoin and XRP despite upcoming rally
Ethereum Classic price action for the Thursday trade session has been the definition of a whipsaw. The daily candlestick open has dropped as much as 9.5% and spiked higher by as much as 10.5% - big swings in all directions.
Bitcoin soars, can the US economy be far behind? Premium
Bitcoin has had a most optimistic month, rocketing almost 60% higher in three weeks. The US economy is beset with labor shortages, inflation, falling growth and an inability to conclude the pandemic. Join our analysts for a look into two market visions.