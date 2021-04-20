- GBP/USD bulls attack March month top during seven-day uptrend.
- DXY remains offered following the heaviest drop in 2021.
- Market sentiment turns positive amid stimulus, vaccine hopes.
- UK jobs report may ease but bears may not risk entries during the data-heavy week.
GBP/USD buyers cheer US dollar weakness while taking bids near 1.4007, up 0.14% intraday, ahead of Tuesday’s London open. In addition to the greenback’s slump, optimism concerning the UK’s economic recovery, backed by faster vaccinations, also favors the cable to jump to the highest since March 04. Even so, the bulls await the UK’s employment figures for fresh impulse.
After printing the year’s heaviest daily losses the previous day, the US dollar index (DXY) remains offered as the US Treasury yields and stock futures remain bid amid mildly positive market sentiment. That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields add 1.3 basis points to 1.61% whereas Futures of S&P 500 and FTSE 100 are both up 0.20% intraday by the press time.
While checking the catalysts behind the risk-on mood, hopes of breaking the deadlock over the US infrastructure spending bill and the faster vaccinations in the west gain major attention. US President Joe Biden’s readiness to alter his initial $2.25 trillion proposal seems to lure the Republicans to drop their initial rejection of the much-awaited stimulus.
Elsewhere, Israel and the UK extend their speedy vaccinations while also showing a cautious optimism when unlocking the economy step-by-step. In doing so, British PM Boris Johnson shuns travel plans to India amid rising infections and virus strains. The UK also said, per Reuters, “It would launch a new international expert group to help bolster the world’s preparedness for the next pandemic and expedite the development of vaccines against future diseases when they emerge.”
Chatters over Brexit, US-China and Russia-Ukraine tried to heavy the market sentiment but failed. However, those headlines are in the development stage and need further attention as and when cross the wires.
Other than the risk catalysts, the data-heavy calendar, starting with the UK’s jobs report for March, also becomes the key for the GBP/USD bulls. Forecasts suggest the headline Claimant Count Change ease from 86.6K to 25.5K during March whereas the Unemployment Rate may tick-up from 5.0% to 5.1% during the three months ended in February. Ahead of the data, Westpac said, “The February ILO unemployment rate is expected to hold at 5.0% as the extended furlough scheme continues to support the labor market.”
While the British figures may help GBP/USD to stay positive, a busy week ahead could challenge the sterling buyers and may trigger profit-booking moves in case of weaker-than-expected figures.
Technical analysis
Despite piercing seven-week-old horizontal resistance, GBP/USD bulls need a successful break above 1.4020 to keep the reins. Otherwise, pullback moves towards the early April tops near 1.3920-15 can’t be ruled out.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4001
|Today Daily Change
|15 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|1.3986
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3784
|Daily SMA50
|1.3869
|Daily SMA100
|1.3714
|Daily SMA200
|1.3371
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3993
|Previous Daily Low
|1.381
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3844
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3669
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3923
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.388
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3866
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3747
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3684
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4049
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4112
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4232
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.2100 as US dollar keeps falling
EUR/USD regains 100-DMA on its way to 1.2100. The US dollar loses further ground amid an upbeat mood and higher Treasury yields. The single currency cheers EU’s rising vaccination rates, as economic optimism grows.
GBP/USD holds gains around 1.40 amid US dollar’s decline, ahead of UK jobs
GBP/USD is flirting with 1.4000, extending its seven-day uptrend. The US dollar remains offered following the heaviest drop in 2021. Market sentiment turns positive amid stimulus, vaccine hopes. UK jobs report awaited.
Gold remains hopeful whilst above key $1754 support
Gold is extending its corrective decline from seven-week highs of $1790 reached on Monday. The rebound in the US Treasury yields serves as a key driver for the pullback in the non-yielding gold, which offsets the impact of the sagging dollar.
Ripple finds foothold for 60% upswing
XRP price has sliced through the immediate demand barrier flipping it into a supply zone. Ripple’s recent jab at breaching this area has failed, creating a double bottom formation on the 6-hour chart.
S&P 500 (SPX) Update: Equity markets take a well deserved breather, crypto stocks slide
Equity markets took a much-needed break from setting record highs on Monday. Tesla suffered a steep 5% fall after reports of a crash with no one at the wheel. Have a Coke and a smile was up 1% as KO smashed earnings estimates.