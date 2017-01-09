GBP/USD weakest since Oct-end, 1.21 testedBy Dhwani Mehta
The GBP/USD pair took a sharp U-turn after a solid rebound to 1.2180 levels, now eyeing a test of 1.21 handle amid ongoing broad based US dollar recovery and negative European equities.
GBP/USD: Brexit continues to weigh
The cable is seen making minor-recovery attempts on 1.21 handle, but trades with moderate losses as Hard-Brexit concerns continue to weigh on the investors’ sentiment.
Moreover, sustained broad based recovery in the US dollar after the Asian sell-off, also keeps the bearish pressure intact on the GBP/USD pair. Additionally, persisting risk-off trades also collaborates to the downbeat sentiment around the higher-yielding currency, GBP.
The major will continue to take cues from the USD price-action in absence of significant fundamental drivers from the UK docket. While the US JOLTS job openings data will fill in an otherwise data-light NA session.
GBP/USD Levels to consider
In terms of technical levels, upside barriers are lined up at 1.2200 (round figure), 1.2250 (5-DMA) and 1.2290 (20-DMA). While supports are seen at 1.2100 (multi-week lows) and 1.2050 (psychological levels) and below that at 1.2000 (key support).
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Bearish
|Oversold
|Shrinking
|1H
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Expanding
|4H
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Expanding
|1D
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Low
|1W
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Shrinking