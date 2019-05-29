GBP/USD weakens below mid-1.2600s, back closer to multi-month lows

• UK political/Brexit uncertainties continue to dent sentiment surrounding the British Pound.
• A modest pickup in the USD demand adds to the offered tone for the third straight session.
The greenback bid tone picked up the pace in the last hour and dragged the GBP/USD pair farther below mid-1.2600s, back closer to multi-month lows.
The pair finally broke down of its Asian session consolidation phase and drifted into the negative territory for the third consecutive session, extending this week's pullback from the vicinity of mid-1.2700s.
Given the recent UK political turmoil, the fact that Brexit impasse will remain regardless of a new leader and growing concerns about a no-deal Brexit continued denting sentiment surrounding the British Pound.
This coupled with some renewed US Dollar buying interest, despite the ongoing slump in the US Treasury bond yields, further collaborated to the pair's ongoing slide back closer to multi-month lows - set last Thursday.
Lingering fears of a full-blown trade war between the world's two largest economies turned out to be one of the key factors benefitting the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its British counterpart.
In absence of any major market moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US, the pair remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics and any fresh UK political/Brexit-related news/developments.
Technical levels to watch
According to Yohay Elam, FXStreet's own Analyst, “initial support is around 1.2605 where the PP 1w-S1 and the previous weekly low converge. The downside target is 1.2540 where we see the PP one-month S3 and the BB 1d-Lower meet.”
“The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that GBP/USD is facing substantial resistance. The first level to watch is 1.2671 where the Simple Moving Average 100-15m meets the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day. The next noteworthy cap is quite close. At 1.2704 we see the convergence of the SMA 200-1h, the Pivot Point one-month Support 2, and the previous day's high,” he added further.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends falls on trade tensions, EU disagreement
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1150, down on the day. US-Sino tensions remain elevated as China hints it may block rare earth exports. EU leaders failed to agree on how to divvy up the top jobs.
GBP/USD pressured amid Brexit, trade tensions
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, under pressure. UK political uncertainty intensifies as the leadership contest in the Conservative Party broadens. US-Sino tensions remain high.
USD/JPY: Bears regain poise, revisits 2-week lows near 109.15
Risk-off remains at full steam amid falling global yields, US equity futures. Escalating US-China trade tensions, US-Iran rift and global growth fears weigh. Risk trends to dominate amid lack of relevant US macro news.
Gold rallies to session tops, around $1285 level amid reviving safe-haven demand
Fears of a further escalation in the US-China trade tensions underpin safe-haven demand. The ongoing slump in the US bond yields remained supportive of the positive momentum. Bullish traders seemed rather unaffected by a mildly positive tone surrounding the USD.
Bank of Canada preview: Watching these three factors for the USD/CAD reaction
Trading the Canadian dollar has not been easy of late as the data provided substantial surprises in both directions -- triggering significant volatility but no clear direction. The BOC's upcoming decision may finally set a course for the loonie.