GBP/USD wavers near the yearly high above 1.3350 amid Brexit/tax hike woes

- GBP/USD probes multi-week high of 1.3368 following the latest swing from 1.3332.
- UK Tories urge Treasury to not push for tax hikes in November budget.
- Fears of no deal Brexit renew after UK warned EU over state aid rules.
- British banks are closed today, Fed’s Clarida, Dallas Fed data will be watched for intermediate clues.
GBP/USD bulls struggle for a clear direction around 1.3350, after rising to the highest since December 2019, while heading into the London open on Monday. Although broad US dollar weakness can be attributed to the pair’s sustained run-up to 1.3368, Summer Bank Holiday in the UK joins downbeat catalysts concerning Brexit and fears of a tax hike to challenge the pair’s further upside.
No more Brexit fears?
Even if the UK Times mention British PM Boris Johnson’s no-deal Brexit threat to the European Union (EU), the GBP/USD bulls remain unaffected as the US dollar index (DXY) seesaw around multi-month lows after Friday’s heavy losses. In doing so, the Cable also ignores the weekend news suggesting the UK Treasury’s push for tax hikes concerning the November month’s budget irrespective of Tories’ warnings.
Other than the US dollar weakness, last week’s upbeat comments from the BOE Governor Andrew Bailey and today’s off at the British banks could also be spotted for the pair’s strength.
Elsewhere, the US-China tension continues but the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes are likely receding with the American health official signaling an early cure despite the Oxford University Professor’s criticism of a rush for the same. Further, China’s official PMIs flashed upbeat data while numbers from Japan came in mixed.
Amid all these catalysts, the S&P 500 Futures refresh record high above 3,500 while stocks in Asia-Pacific print gains led by Japan’s Nikkei 225.
Moving on, speech by Federal Reserve Governor Richard Clarida will precede Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index, prior -3, to entertain intraday traders. However, major attention will be given to how the American markets respond to the latest US dollar weakness amid oversold conditions.
Technical analysis
With the sustained trading beyond 21-day SMA, backed by the bullish MACD signal, GBP/USD prices can attack an ascending trend line from June 30, at 1.3383 now. Though, overbought RSI may question the bulls targeting December 2019 peak near 1.3515. Meanwhile, any downside below March month’s top around 1.3200 will fetch the quote to 1.3130 support confluence including 21-day SMA and the aforementioned trend line.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3356
|Today Daily Change
|6 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.335
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3124
|Daily SMA50
|1.2822
|Daily SMA100
|1.2624
|Daily SMA200
|1.2729
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3357
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3187
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3357
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3054
|Previous Monthly High
|1.317
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.236
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3292
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3251
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3239
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3128
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3069
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3409
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3468
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3579
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1900 ahead of German Prelim CPI
EUR/USD faces rejection at 1.1930 despite risk-on in Asian equities. Record bullish positioning makes the EUR vulnerable to sudden pullbacks. An above-forecast Germany preliminary CPI number is needed to restore the recent uptrend.
GBP/USD wavers near the yearly high above 1.3350 amid Brexit/tax hike woes
GBP/USD bulls struggle for a clear direction around 1.3350, after rising to the highest since December 2019. Broad US dollar weakness can be attributed to the pair’s run-up to 1.3368. The UK Summer Bank Holiday joins downbeat Brexit and tax hike concerns capping the further upside.
Gold: Eyes next two barriers after $1976 resistance tested
Gold (XAU/USD) tested the critical $1976 resistance while hovering near the highest levels in two weeks on Monday. The dovish Fed narrative, which implied that a period of low-interest rates would extend, continues to benefit the non-yielding gold.
Asian stocks rise to the highest level since March 2018
Asian stocks rise to the highest level since March 2018. Asian stocks jumped to 29-month highs on Monday, extending the preceding week's 2.8% rally. According to Reuters, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.5% to reach its highest since March 2018.
WTI: Multiple Doji on D1 suggests traders’ indecision above $43.00
The energy benchmark flashed Doji candlestick formation on Friday, suggesting the reversal of the previous day’s declines, but couldn’t justify the moves amid sluggish MACD. February month’s low becomes the key upside barrier.