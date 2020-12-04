GBP/USD wavers around mid-1.3400s as Brexit talks dwindle

- GBP/USD consolidates the previous day’s gains to the fresh yearly top.
- UK PM Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron ready for a showdown this weekend.
- EU, US criticize the British approval to Pfizer-BioNTech covid vaccine.
- UK Construction PMI, US employment data eyed for immediate direction.
GBP/USD seesaws in a nearly 25-pip trading range above 1.3445, currently teasing the intraday low of 1.3444 while heading into Friday’s London open. Although US dollar weakness propelled the quote to the yearly top the previous day, Brexit woes are back to haunt the Cable buyers by press time.
As per the latest updates, The Sky News suggests that the Brexit talks are going backwards while the UK Telegraph indicate a weekend meeting between UK PM Johnson and French leader Macron. The Telegraph also mentions an anonymous UK source saying, “Our hopes of any movement on Friday are pretty much gone now,” with Monday now set as the unofficial deadline for a deal by Downing Street.
Fisheries and the level playing field are the tough nuts to crack for the ex-neighbors. Latest chatters suggest that the EU raised new demands on fisheries, pushed by France, that weighed on the previous Brexit optimism.
On the other hand, the European Union (EU) termed the UK’s passage of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine as hasty while both of them are still planning to approve the medicine during January. However, recently, US infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci apologized on Thursday for casting doubt on the rigour of the British regulators who approved the Pfizer Inc vaccine against COVID-19, saying he had faith in the quality of their work, per Reuters.
It should be noted that the US-China tussle is back in motion and the UK also doesn’t share cordial relations with Beijing, which in turn weigh on the market’s optimism. Also challenging the previous day’s upbeat mood is the uncertainty over the US stimulus and the rise in the covid numbers in the Western countries.
That said, equity futures in the US and the UK remain mildly bid while Asian stocks trade mixed. Though, the US 10-year Treasury yields remain depressed around 0.91% by press time.
Looking forward, the UK’s second reading of November month’s Construction PMI, 52 versus 53.1 prior, can offer immediate direction ahead of the last month’s employment data from the US.
Read: US Nonfarm Payrolls November Preview: Orders now, hiring to come
However, major attention will be given to the Brexit and the covid vaccine headlines and hence any positive from those fronts can help the Cable buyers to cross the 1.3500 threshold.
Technical analysis
A three-week-old ascending trend line, currently around the 1.3500 round-figure, offers immediate resistance to the pair ahead of December 2019 peak surrounding 1.3515. Though, any further upside beyond 1.3515 will aim for a nine-month-long resistance line, at 1.3640 now. Meanwhile, 21-day SMA near 1.3290 and October top near 1.3175 become the key downside supports. Overall, the RSI conditions are overbought and suggest a mild pullback before the next run-up.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3446
|Today Daily Change
|-8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|1.3454
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3284
|Daily SMA50
|1.3093
|Daily SMA100
|1.3054
|Daily SMA200
|1.2738
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.35
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3348
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3398
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3264
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3398
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3442
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3406
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3368
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3282
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3216
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.352
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3586
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3672
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD leaps toward 1.35 on fresh Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is jumping toward 1.35 after an EU official says a deal is imminent and may conclude over the weekend. Earlier, sterling struggled amid downbeat headlines.
EUR/USD clings to 1.2150 amid cooler market mood, ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading off the 32-month highs amid bumps in US stimulus and vaccine distribution. Markets await the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls, which are set to show an increase of 469,000, lower than beforehand.
XAU/USD holds steady near two-week tops, just below $1845 level
The precious metal built on this week's goodish rebound from the $1764 region, or five-month lows and edged higher for the fourth consecutive session on Friday.
Forex Today: Dollar bounces amid vaccine, stimulus concerns ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
Markets are mixed and the dollar is off Thursday's lows as traders await the all-important Nonfarm Payrolls report. Brexit acrimony is weighing on the pound. Oil and the loonie are rising following an OPEC+ deal and ahead of Canada's jobs report.
Extra week of Black Friday!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!