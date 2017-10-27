GBP/USD wavers above 100-DMA support amid notable USD demand

GBP/USD wavers above 100-DMA support amid notable USD demandBy Dhwani Mehta
- USD rules the roost
- Eyes on widening US-UK yield spread
- US Q3 GDP holds the key
Having found fresh bids once again near 100-DMA support at 1.3114, the GBP/USD pair attempted a tepid bounce in Asia, only to meet fresh supply near 1.3140 levels and now hovers below the last.
GBP/USD: Risks remain to the downside
The spot extends its bearish bias into early European trading and remains poised for further downside, as the USD buying remains unabated across the board amid widening US-UK yield differential. The US Treasury yields trade firmer across the horizon amid increased hopes of Taylor being the next Fed Chair after Politico reported that Yellen is out the Fed Chair race. Taylor is widely considered a hawk on the US interest rates outlook.
Meanwhile, the pound also continues to suffer from looming uncertainty over the Brexit negotiations and awful UK CBI realized sales data, which could dampen expectations of a BOE rate hike next week. Later today, the pair awaits the US Q3 GDP data for fresh impetus on the prices, in absence of macro news from the UK docket.
GBP/USD Technical View
Jim Langlands at FX Charts offers key technical levels: “As far as Cable is concerned, stay neutral as the momentum indicators are generally mixed/flat, although the 4 hourlies are possibly rolling over to head a little lower and we may just see Sterling follow the Euro around today.”
|
24 Hour: Neutral
|
|
Medium Term: Neutral
|
|
FX Charts Position: GbpUsd -Flat. (Long GbpAud)
|
|
|
|
Resistance
|
|
Support
|
|
1.3286
|
17 Oct high
|
1.3149
|
Session low
|
1.3278
|
Session high
|
1.3130
|
Minor
|
1.3250
|
Minor
|
1.3109
|
25 Oct low
|
1.3230
|
Minor
|
1.3086
|
20 Oct low
|
1.3195
|
100 HMA/200 HMA
|
1.3035
|
Rising trend support
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.