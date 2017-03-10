GBP/USD: watching for PM's speech tomorrow - Scotiabank

GBP/USD: watching for PM's speech tomorrow - ScotiabankBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Scotiabank explained that GBP is quiet, testing fresh marginal three-week lows while consolidating within a relatively tight range just below Monday’s close.
Key Quotes:
"Domestic developments remain in focus as market participants assess political risks into PM May’s speech on Wednesday."
"The construction PMI disappointed and unexpectedly fell below 50 into contractionary territory."
"Yield spreads are showing signs of stabilization and domestic rate expectations continue to firm. OIS are pricing an 85% chance of a BoE hike before the end of the year."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.