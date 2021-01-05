GBP/USD: Vaccine optimism and Georgia's elections to boost sterling

The whole of the UK has entered a severe lockdown reminiscent of the spring, which includes the shuttering of schools. GBP/USD dropped sharply ahead of Johnson's announcement and seems to have stabilized afterward. Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, believes that sterling is ready to rally on hopes about an accelerated vaccine campaign as harsh lockdown locked into the price.
See – GBP/USD to revisit the 1.3540/1.3483 September and early December highs – Commerzbank
Key quotes
“Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked the nation to stay at home as hospitals are overwhelmed by the rapid spread of COVID-19. There is growing evidence that the B.1.1.7 virus strain is responsible for the accelerated spread, also prompting many countries to ban travel to and from the UK. To add insult to injury, some worry that the South African variant could even be resistant to vaccines. Further information is needed.”
“Johnson is trying to ramp up the relatively slow immunization campaign. While Britain easily leads European countries, only some 1.4% have received the jabs so far. That could change now with Johnson's emphasis on vaccines and the deployment of the homegrown University of Oxford/AstraZeneca inoculations. The government aims to administer vaccines at a pace of two million per week. These aspirations – even if unachieved – can boost sterling.”
“Recent opinion polls from the Peach State have shown that President-elect Joe Biden's candidates have picked some steam in the run-up to the vote. If these surveys turn into reality, Democrats would have effective control of the Senate.”
“Some resistance awaits at 1.3610, the daily high, followed by 1.3703, the 2021 peak. Support awaits at 1.3555, the daily low, followed by 1.3480 and 1.3440.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD attempts recovery around 1.36 after UK lockdown blow
GBP/USD is trading around 1.36, off the lows. The pound suffered a blow after the UK entered a harsh lockdown following a surge in cases. Britain is struggling with a contagious covid strain and plans to ramp up vaccinations.
EUR/USD recovers ahead of critical Georgia elections
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2250, up on the day as markets eagerly await Georgia's special elections that determine control of the Senate. Concerns about the new covid variant and vaccine deployment are also moving markets.
Gold climbs to near one-month tops, closer to $1950 level
Renewed USD selling bias assisted gold to attract some dip-buying on Tuesday. COVID-19 jitters provided an additional boost to the safe-haven precious metal. The underlying bullish tone in the markets might cap gains for the commodity.
Georgia Elections Preview: Markets geared for a special moment, three scenarios
Georgia's special Senate runoffs are critical for control of the Senate. A dual Democratic win would boost markets in expectation of more stimulus. Markets may be disappointed if Republican Senator Perdue scores an early win.
US Dollar Index: Rising bets for further decline
The pessimism surrounding the dollar remains well and sound early in 2021, although DXY managed well to bounce off multi-month lows around 89.40 (January 4).