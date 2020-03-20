Restrictions, layoffs, PMIs among other data will be eyed next week in the United States, Yohay Elam from FXStreet informs.

Key quotes

“Health-related reports – especially in New York – are also set to impact sentiment.”

“Markit's forward-looking PMIs for March are set to plunge. The degree is unknown, and a drop under 40 would be worse than to above that level.”

“Wednesday's Durable Goods Orders for February and especially Thursday's final Gross Domestic Product statistics for the fourth quarter of 2019 will likely be shrugged off by investors, seeking fresh inputs.”

“The same goes for most of Friday's figures, except the University of Michigan's final Consumer Sentiment Index for March. The preliminary report already showed a drop from above 100 to 95, and the final report may be worse.”