GBP/USD upside pressure persists above 1.3267 – Commerzbank

GBP/USD upside pressure persists above 1.3267 – CommerzbankBy Pablo Piovano
Cable’s upside pressure should be alleviated on a break below 1.3267, suggested Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank.
Key Quotes
“GBP/USD continues to sell off from critical medium term resistance at 1.3600/70, which represents a double Fibo and the 2014- 2017 downtrend. Given the convergence of resistance here we would expect this to continue to hold the topside. However currently the intraday Elliott wave counts are neutral to positive. In order to alleviate immediate upside pressure the market will need to fall sub 1.3267 (August high)”.
“A close above 1.3670 will open the way to the 1.3836 February 2016 low and the 50% retracement at 1.4341”.
