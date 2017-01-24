GBP/USD upside could extend to 1.2770 – Scotiabank

By Pablo Piovano

Shaun Osborne, Chief FX Strategy at Scotiabank, believes the rally in Cable could visit the 1.2770 region in the near-term.

Key Quotes

“Yesterday’s dip in Cable proved minor and the pound’s advance has quickly resumed”.

“Last week’s bullish outside range week suggests that a major low point has been reached; gains above the 40-day MA Monday support the bullish outlook”.

“Short-term trend strength signals are positively aligned and we think the GBP advance can extend. We spot support now at 1.2400/05 (major) and expect dips to the mid/upper 1.24s will be well-supported by bargain hunters. The GBP rally should extend towards the early Dec high at 1.2770”.

    1. R3 1.2689
    2. R2 1.2618
    3. R1 1.2561
  2. PP 1.2490
    1. S1 1.2434
    2. S2 1.2362
    3. S3 1.2306

 