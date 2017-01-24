GBP/USD upside could extend to 1.2770 – Scotiabank

GBP/USD upside could extend to 1.2770 – ScotiabankBy Pablo Piovano
Shaun Osborne, Chief FX Strategy at Scotiabank, believes the rally in Cable could visit the 1.2770 region in the near-term.
Key Quotes
“Yesterday’s dip in Cable proved minor and the pound’s advance has quickly resumed”.
“Last week’s bullish outside range week suggests that a major low point has been reached; gains above the 40-day MA Monday support the bullish outlook”.
“Short-term trend strength signals are positively aligned and we think the GBP advance can extend. We spot support now at 1.2400/05 (major) and expect dips to the mid/upper 1.24s will be well-supported by bargain hunters. The GBP rally should extend towards the early Dec high at 1.2770”.
-
- R3 1.2689
- R2 1.2618
- R1 1.2561
- PP 1.2490
-
- S1 1.2434
- S2 1.2362
- S3 1.2306