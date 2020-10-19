GBP/USD has been advancing amid hopes for a Brexit deal and fresh US stimulus but PM Johnson is losing political credit amid his handling of coronavirus while Senate Republicans do not back Trump on stimulus, FXStreet's Analyst Yohay Elam reports.
Key quotes
“On Friday, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the nation that it should prepare for a no-trade deal Brexit after EU leaders refused to cede ground nor intensifying talks with Britain. However, Bloomberg is reporting that officials are ready to back down on the controversial Internal Markets Bill (IMB) which knowingly violates the Withdrawal Agreement that Johnson signed last year. Is there room to be optimistic about Brexit talks? Perhaps, yet the recent past has shown that the mood around negotiations tends to shift quickly.”
“The recovery is at risk due to a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, compounded by a political crisis. Infections are rising especially quickly in northern England, where long-run grievances of dictates from London have resurfaced. The public is tired of limitations and also disapproves of the government's handling of the crisis. In turn, that may lead to incompliance and further lengthening the pain for the economy.”
“President Donald Trump has also contributed to lifting GBP/USD by stating that he wants a larger stimulus package than Democrats. However, Senate Republicans have taken the opposite direction and back only a ‘skinny’ relief deal.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
