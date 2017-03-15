GBP/USD: up to fresh highs to the 1.23 handle post Yellen's presser

Currently, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2288, up 1.13% on the day, having posted a daily high at 1.2304 and low at 1.2146.

GBP/USD has made fresh highs and scored through the 1.23 handle on the back of a balanced statement and presser from Yellen with no changes to their economic outlook. The dollar has been sold off while the FOMC statement failed to deliver for the bulls. The Fed hiked rates by 25bps to 0.75%-1.00% but Fed futures are only pricing in one more rate hike for 2017. The longer-run on the dot plot was unchanged at 3%.

Yellen in her presser has been very clear that the Fed are confident that there are improvements in the global economy and US economy, although there are clear risks in the medium term of which will be discussed with her counterparts at this weekend's G20. Meanwhile, markets may well be taking note of the downgrades to the Fed Atlanta's additional projections for Q1 GDP below 1%; a further negative for the dollar.

GBP/USD levels

Valeria Bednarik, chief analyst at FXStreet explained that from a technical point of view, "The 4 hours chart shows that the price bounced multiple times intraday from a bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators regained the upside after testing their mid-lines, heading now north at fresh 1-week highs. The pair has a critical resistance at 1.2345, the 50% retracement of January's rally and February's low. If the price manages to break above it, the rally can extend up to 1.2425, the next Fibonacci resistance. Still, Brexit jitters weigh, and may trigger a sudden reversal on an approach to any of the mentioned resistances."

