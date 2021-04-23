GBP/USD unmoved around 1.3860 after UK Retail Sales beat estimates with 5.4% MoM in March

- The UK Retail Sales came in at 5.4% MoM in March.
- Core Retail Sales for the UK rose by 4.9% MoM in March.
- The cable keeps its range around 1.3860 on upbeat UK Retail Sales.
The UK retail sales came in at 5.4% over the month in March vs. 1.5% expected and 2.1% previous. The core retail sales, stripping the auto motor fuel sales, stood at 4.9% MoM vs 1.9% expected and 2.4% previous.
On an annualized basis, the UK retail sales rebounded by 7.2% in March versus 3.5% expected and -3.6% prior while the core retail sales jumped by 7.9% in the reported month versus 4.5% expectations and -1.0% previous.
Main points (via ONS)
“Non-food stores provided the largest positive contribution to the monthly growth in March 2021 sales volumes, aided by strong increases of 17.5% and 13.4% in clothing stores and other non-food stores respectively.”
“Food stores reported monthly growth of 2.5% in March 2021, with strong growth in specialist food stores (butchers and bakers) likely reflecting the continued closure of the hospitality sector during the Easter period.”
“Automotive fuel retailers also reported strong monthly growth of 11.1% as travel restrictions were eased towards the end of the reporting period.”
“The proportion spent online decreased to 34.7% in March 2021, down from 36.2% in February 2021 but still above the 23.1% reported in March 2020; the value of online spending did increase in March, but spending in-store increased at a faster rate.”
FX implications
GBP/USD keeps its range around 1.3860, consolidating its recovery on the UK data release.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls target 100-DMA again ahead of Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD is back on the bid above 1.2000, snapping three straight days of sluggishness. The US dollar has resumed its downtrend, helping the spot to make another attempt towards 1.2050. Eurozone/US PMIs awaited after a non-event ECB.
GBP/USD: Looks to UK Retail Sales, PMI to regain 1.3900
GBP/USD stays mildly bid above 1.3850, as the US dollar retreats across the board. Covid vaccine updates and upbeat UK data outweigh renewed Brexit jitters. Focus shifts to the UK Retail Sales and PMIs.
Bitcoin price falls below $50K as investors rush to exit crypto markets on Biden's tax proposal
Bitcoin price crashed below $50,000 after an announcement revealed that US President Joe Biden could increase capital gains taxes for the rich. The leading cryptocurrency fell in tandem with the US stock market as fears of a potential tax hike loom.
Gold sellers attack $1,781 support-confluence
Gold extends Thursday’s losses from two-month top, bounces off intraday low. Downbeat momentum signals further weakness but 100-HMA, eight-day-old support line tests intraday sellers. Bulls need a clear break above $1,798 to regain market acceptance.
Forex Today: Taxes scare stocks and cryptos, dollar retreats from highs ahead of PMIs
Stock markets are on the back foot amid concerns of higher US capital tax increases and rising covid cases in Asian countries. Cryptocurrencies are suffering an extended sell-off. PMIs from Europe, the UK and the US stand out.