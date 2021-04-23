GBP/USD unmoved around 1.3860 after UK Retail Sales beat estimates with 5.4% MoM in March

The UK Retail Sales came in at 5.4% MoM in March.

Core Retail Sales for the UK rose by 4.9% MoM in March.

The cable keeps its range around 1.3860 on upbeat UK Retail Sales.

The UK retail sales came in at 5.4% over the month in March vs. 1.5% expected and 2.1% previous. The core retail sales, stripping the auto motor fuel sales, stood at 4.9% MoM vs 1.9% expected and 2.4% previous.

On an annualized basis, the UK retail sales rebounded by 7.2% in March versus 3.5% expected and -3.6% prior while the core retail sales jumped by 7.9% in the reported month versus 4.5% expectations and -1.0% previous.

Main points (via ONS)

“Non-food stores provided the largest positive contribution to the monthly growth in March 2021 sales volumes, aided by strong increases of 17.5% and 13.4% in clothing stores and other non-food stores respectively.”

“Food stores reported monthly growth of 2.5% in March 2021, with strong growth in specialist food stores (butchers and bakers) likely reflecting the continued closure of the hospitality sector during the Easter period.”

“Automotive fuel retailers also reported strong monthly growth of 11.1% as travel restrictions were eased towards the end of the reporting period.”

“The proportion spent online decreased to 34.7% in March 2021, down from 36.2% in February 2021 but still above the 23.1% reported in March 2020; the value of online spending did increase in March, but spending in-store increased at a faster rate.”

FX implications

GBP/USD keeps its range around 1.3860, consolidating its recovery on the UK data release.