“After GBP/USD already broke through the 1.20 mark to the downside at the beginning of the week, I see little chance that the pound will be able to surpass this mark again so quickly. Especially as long as recession fears prevail on the market.”

“We still have on the list bleak economic prospects with interest rates continuing to rise in all likelihood, persistently high inflation, and increasing Brexit trouble (apart from the economic consequences already being felt). All no arguments in favor of the pound.”

“Within two days, 40 MPs resigned from their posts in protest, including Rishi Sunak (finance minister) and Sajid Javid (health minister). Next week, Prime Minister Johnson might face a vote on his post within his own ranks. Things are getting tight for Johnson.”

The political crisis in the UK may be the final nail in the coffin for the pound. Economists at Commerzbank expect the GBP/USD to remain below the 1.20 level.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.