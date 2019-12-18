- UK CPI rises 1.5% YoY in November vs. +1.4% expected.
- UK CPI arrives at +0.2% MoM in November vs. +0.2% expected.
The UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) 12-month rate came in at 1.5% in November, when compared to +1.5% booked in October while bettering expectations of a +1.4% print, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the core inflation gauge (excluding volatile food and energy items) arrived at +1.7% YoY last month versus +1.7% booked in Oct while matching the consensus forecast of +1.7%.
The monthly figures showed that the UK consumer prices arrived at +0.2% in Nov, matching +0.2% expectations and -0.2% last.
Main Points (via ONS):
“The largest contribution to the CPIH 12-month inflation rate in November 2019 came from housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (+0.36 percentage points).
The largest downward contributions to change in the CPIH 12-month inflation rate between October and November 2019 came from accommodation services and tobacco.
The largest offsetting upward contributions came from food, and recreation and culture, where prices rose this year by more than a year ago.”
FX Implications:
On the UK CPI data release, the GBP/USD pair failed to react, sticking to its recovery mode above 1.3100, losing -0.06% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds on to recovery above 1.3100 on UK CPI
Having slumped the heaviest in 13 months, GBP/USD keeps its recovery mode intact above 1.3100 following the upbeat UK annualized CPI data. No-deal Brexit fears and broad USD recovery remain a drag on the spot.
EUR/USD off lows, still capped by 1.1150 post-upbeat German IFO
The EUR/USD pair fails to benefit from upbeat German IFO Business Survey and holds its range below 1.1150, as broad-based US dollar strength amid trade deal uncertainty continues to cap the upside.
Market sell-off or a winter selling season
The day's headlines focus on finding culprits for recent falls along with the crypto board. In my opinion, excuses should not be sought. The current movement develops within a purely technical story, and pointing out any given reason can help us dramatize the moment.
Gold edges higher to $1480 region amid reviving safe-haven demand
Gold lacked any firm near-term directional bias and remained confined well within this week's narrow trading band below the $1480 region.
USD/JPY remains depressed, just below mid-109.00s
The USD/JPY pair remained on the defensive for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, albeit remained well within a familiar trading range around mid-109.00s.