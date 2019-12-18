UK CPI rises 1.5% YoY in November vs. +1.4% expected.

UK CPI arrives at +0.2% MoM in November vs. +0.2% expected.

The UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) 12-month rate came in at 1.5% in November, when compared to +1.5% booked in October while bettering expectations of a +1.4% print, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the core inflation gauge (excluding volatile food and energy items) arrived at +1.7% YoY last month versus +1.7% booked in Oct while matching the consensus forecast of +1.7%.

The monthly figures showed that the UK consumer prices arrived at +0.2% in Nov, matching +0.2% expectations and -0.2% last.

Main Points (via ONS):

“The largest contribution to the CPIH 12-month inflation rate in November 2019 came from housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (+0.36 percentage points).

The largest downward contributions to change in the CPIH 12-month inflation rate between October and November 2019 came from accommodation services and tobacco.

The largest offsetting upward contributions came from food, and recreation and culture, where prices rose this year by more than a year ago.”

FX Implications:

On the UK CPI data release, the GBP/USD pair failed to react, sticking to its recovery mode above 1.3100, losing -0.06% on the day.