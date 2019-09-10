GBP/USD unimpressed by rise in UK wages, lower jobless rate

- The UK wages excluding bonuses rose by 3.8%y/y vs. 3.8% y/y expected.
- The UK wages including bonuses rose by 4.0% y/y vs. 3.7% y/y expected.
- The UK unemployment rate drops to 3.8% in July.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Tuesday, the UK’s average weekly earnings, excluding bonuses, arrived at 3.8% 3m y/y in July versus 3.9% last and 3.8% expected while the gauge including bonuses came in at 4.0% 3m y/y in July versus 3.8% previous and 3.7% expected.
The Kingdom’s official jobless rate ticked lower to 3.8% in July, while the claimant count change showed a minor increase.
The number of people claiming jobless benefits rose by 28.2k in August, against expectations +19.8k (revised up from +28k) seen previously. The claimant count rate rose to 3.3%.
The upbeat UK labor market report failed to boost the Cable’s recovery from the lows of 1.2307, as markets continue to weigh in the latest Brexit updates. T
The spot witnessed volatile moves in early trades, having jumped to 1.2380 region before reversing sharply to just ahead of the 1.23 handle. At the press time, the spot trades -0.10% at 1.2335 levels.
GBP/USD Levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2332
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.2346
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2187
|Daily SMA50
|1.2295
|Daily SMA100
|1.2539
|Daily SMA200
|1.2749
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2385
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2234
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2354
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1958
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2015
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2327
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2292
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2258
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.217
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2106
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.241
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2473
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2562
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
