GBP/USD unimpressed by rise in UK wages, lower jobless rate

The UK wages excluding bonuses rose by 3.8%y/y vs. 3.8% y/y expected.

The UK wages including bonuses rose by 4.0% y/y vs. 3.7% y/y expected.

The UK unemployment rate drops to 3.8% in July.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Tuesday, the UK’s average weekly earnings, excluding bonuses, arrived at 3.8% 3m y/y in July versus 3.9% last and 3.8% expected while the gauge including bonuses came in at 4.0% 3m y/y in July versus 3.8% previous and 3.7% expected.

The Kingdom’s official jobless rate ticked lower to 3.8% in July, while the claimant count change showed a minor increase.

The number of people claiming jobless benefits rose by 28.2k in August, against expectations +19.8k (revised up from +28k) seen previously. The claimant count rate rose to 3.3%.

The upbeat UK labor market report failed to boost the Cable’s recovery from the lows of 1.2307, as markets continue to weigh in the latest Brexit updates. T

The spot witnessed volatile moves in early trades, having jumped to 1.2380 region before reversing sharply to just ahead of the 1.23 handle. At the press time, the spot trades -0.10% at 1.2335 levels.

