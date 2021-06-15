GBP/USD: Unfazed around 1.4120 after UK jobless rate meets estimates with 4.7% in April

UK claimant count change arrived at -92.6K in May.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Tuesday, the UK’s official jobless rate dropped further to 4.7% in April vs. the previous 4.8% and 4.7% expected while the claimant count change showed a bigger-than-expect drop last month.

The number of people claiming jobless benefits showed a sharp decrease of 92.6K in May when compared to -15.1K seen previously. The claimant count rate came in at 6.2% vs. 6.4% last.

The UK’s average weekly Earnings, excluding bonuses, arrived at +5.6% 3Mo/YoY in March versus +4.6% last and +5.3% expected while the gauge including bonuses came in at +5.6% 3Mo/YoY in March versus +4.3% previous and +4.9% expected.

GBP/USD keeps the renewed upside intact after upbeat UK jobs report.

The spot was last seen trading at 1.4120, up 0.05% on the day, as the focus shifts to the US data and FOMC.

