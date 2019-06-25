GBP/USD undermines increasing odds for hard-Brexit while aiming 50-day SMA

- The Cable ignores fresh clues from the UK PM Candidate highlighting fears of no-deal Brexit.
- Mr. Boris stands ready to take the EU help over Irish border issue but defends the October 31 deadline for Brexit.
- Jeremy Hunt’s appearance and second-tier data on the spotlight.
Even with the UK PM candidate Boris Johnson reiterating his pledge to leave the EU on October 31, the GBP/USD pair continues to trade on the front foot near 1.2750 heading into the London open on Tuesday.
There could be many reasons for the said pullback ranging from the broadly persistent US Dollar (USD) weakness to the hidden chances of the EU’s co-operation for the Brexit.
The greenback continues to be market’s despicable currency as traders consider the US Federal Reserve’s dovish tone as a signal for the upcoming bear-run amid a slew of weak data. Adding to the US currency’s weakness could be the US-China trade tussle and the US political tension with Iran.
At home, the British Prime Minister (PM) Candidate Boris Johnson appeared for the interview with the BBC. Mr. Johnson repeats his Brexit deadline pledge while showing preparedness to take help of the EU sources in case of a hard Brexit and/or Irish border issue where he favors soft boundaries.
While results of the CBI Distributive Trade Survey (MoM) for June becomes the only data from the UK, the S&P/Case Shiller Home Price Index and Housing Price Index for April, June month CB consumer confidence and May month New Home Sales will decorate the economic calendar from the other end, i.e. the US.
While UK’s trade survey previously revealed -27% depletion, the US consumer sentiment gauge grew 134.1 during earlier readouts. Moving on, the home price index could soften to 2.6% from 2.7% whereas the housing price index might rise to 0.2% from 0.1%.
Furthermore, another candidate for the UK PM’s race Jeremy Hunt will be interviewed tomorrow and will grab the market attention in conjunction with the Bank of England’s (BOE) quarterly inflation report hearings.
Technical Analysis
The 1.2660/70 area comprising current month tops continues to act as the key upside barrier holding the gates for 50-day simple moving average (SMA) level of 1.2810 and the April month low near 1.2865. Alternatively, 1.2670 and 1.2610 acts as nearby supports head of May-end low of 1.2560.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bid for fifth straight day ahead of Fed speak
EUR/USD is extending the four-day winning streak with markets offering US Dollars amid a rally in gold prices. EUR/USD's impending move toward 1.16, as called by technical charts, will likely gather pace if the Fed Chair Powell reinforces rate cut expectations with dovish comments later today.
GBP/USD undermines increasing odds for hard-Brexit while aiming 50-day SMA
Even with the UK PM candidate Boris Johnson reiterating his pledge to leave the EU on October 31, the GBP/USD pair continues to trade on the front foot near 1.2750 heading into the London open on Tuesday.
USD/JPY: Downside opening up towards 106.60 as US-Iran tensions flare up
USD/JPY remains heavily offered and extends the drop below 107.00, as the risk-off action in the Asian equities intensifies on escalating US-Iran tensions amid broad-based US dollar weakness.
Gold: On its way to $ 1450 amid escalating US-Iran tensions, weaker USD
The ongoing USD weakness and escalating US-Iran geopolitical tensions offer fresh legs to the yellow metal’s surge to six-year tops. Gold prices are now testing the 1440 figure en route the key 1450 barrier.
Markets, G20, Oil, Gold, Bitcoin
The next week could be hugely influential for the rest of the year so it's hardly surprising to see markets trading a little flat to kick things off. Investors are heading into this period in a buoyant mood, with US markets back in record territory and global stocks having enjoyed a very good week.