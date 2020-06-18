GBP/USD: Under near-term pressure, heads to the 1.2505 support – Credit Suisse

GBP/USD remains capped by the 200-day average at 1.2693 and the Credit Suisse analyst team stays biased lower for a test of key support from the 55-day average and uptrend at 1.246/21.
Don’t miss:
- BoE Preview: Six major banks expectations for today's meeting
- BoE Preview: Further easing measures to boost sterling, three scenarios – TDS
Key quotes
“Support is seen at 1.2505 initially, beneath which should clear the way for a fall back to more important support at 1.2446 and 1.2421 – the confirmed uptrend from March and rising 55 -day average respectively. We look for an attempt to establish a floor here. A break would raise the prospect of a more concerning break to the downside, with support then seen next at 1.2278 – the 38.2% retracement of the entire rally from March.”
“Resistance moves 1.2583/89 initially, then 1.2609/11, above which can ease the immediate downside bias for a fresh look at the 200 -day average and recent high at 1.2681/93. Beyond here can clear the way for a fresh look at the high of last week and 78.6% retracement of the decline from December at 1.2813/17, but with fresh sellers expected here.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD pressured around 1.2550 ahead of the BOE
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, marginally lower ahead of the BOE, which is projected to expand its QE program. UK PM Johnson meets French President Macron amid Brexit talks.
EUR/USD clings to 1.1250 amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1250 as concerns about coronavirus in Beijing and the US south weigh on sentiment. US jobless claims are due out later in the day.
Forex Today: Coronavirus, weak data outweigh reopening optimism, BOE, jobless claims eyed
The market mood is somewhat pessimistic as concerns about coronavirus marginally outweigh optimism about the economic recovery. The BOE, US jobless claims, and coronavirus news are all in the mix.
Gold: Up little around $1728-30 area, bullish bias intact
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early European session and remained confined in a range below the $1730 level.
WTI: Oil awaits range breakout
WTI created a Doji candle on Wednesday, neutralizing the immediate bullish outlook. Oil currently trades within Wednesday's trading range. Acceptance under the Doji candle's low would confirm a bearish reversal.