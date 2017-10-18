GBP/USD unchanged post-UK jobs, back below 1.3200

GBP/USD unchanged post-UK jobs, back below 1.3200By Pablo Piovano
The British Pound gained some momentum following the release of the UK jobs report, lifting GBP/USD through 1.3200 the figure, or daily highs.
GBP/USD finds support near 1.3160
Cable met an ephemeral boost to fresh tops around the 1.3210 area after UK jobs report came in on a mixed tone. In fact, the jobless rate stayed unchanged at 4.3%, while claimant count change rose by 1.7K in September, more than initially estimated.
Further data saw average hourly earnings exc/inc bonus rising 2.1% and 2.2% in August, both prints surpassing forecasts.
The pair quickly faded the spike to levels beyond the 1.3200 handle and receded to the daily comfort zone around 1.3180, posting marginal losses for the day.
GBP/USD levels to consider
As of writing the pair is retreating 0.08% at 1.3178 facing the next support at 1.3155 (low Oct.17) seconded by 1.3144 (55-day sma) and then 1.3121 (low Oct.12). On the flip side, a breakout of 1.3211 (spike Oct.18) would aim for 1.3305 (21-day sma) and finally 1.3338 (high Oct.16).
