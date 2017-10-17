GBP/USD unchanged around 1.3250 ahead of UK CPI

GBP/USD unchanged around 1.3250 ahead of UK CPIBy Pablo Piovano
The Sterling is alternating gains and losses on Tuesday vs. the greenback, taking GBP/USD to the mid-1.3200s ahead of the publication of UK’s inflation figures.
GBP/USD steady ahead of data
Cable is so far holding on to the lower end of the weekly range following yesterday’s pullback, although decent contention seems to have emerges around the 1.3250 region.
Renewed Brexit jitters are dominating the sentiment around the British Pound at the beginning of the trading week, while UK officials and EU negotiators continue to blame each other for the lack of significant progress (if any, at all) in the ongoing talks.
Looking ahead, UK’s inflation figures are due later followed by the Treasury Committee Hearings, where Governor M.Carney and MPC members S.Tenreyro and D.Ramsden are due to speak.
In the US docket, export/import price index is due, seconded by September’s capacity utilization, industrial and manufacturing production, the NAHB index and TIC flows.
GBP/USD levels to consider
As of writing the pair is advancing 0.02% at 1.3256 facing the next resistance at 1.3324 (21-day sma) seconded by 1.3338 (high Oct.16) and finally 1.3548 (2014-2017 down trend). On the flip side, a breakdown of 1.3205 (10-day sma) would aim for 1.3145 (55-day sma) and then 1.3121 (low Oct.12).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.