GBP/USD: UK to give a shot in the arm to more people and boost the pound

GBP/USD has been on the back foot amid Britain's new lockdown and a mixed reaction to US politics. The vaccine rollout and covid statistics stand out in the upcoming week which may get shots in the arm to sterling. The cable may also advance if US data remains weak and Powell signals more help, Yohay Elam an Analyst at FXStreet, reports.
Key quotes
“Exiting the lockdown is now more dependent on vaccines' pace rather than covid statistics. The pound has room to rise if the immunization graph surges.”
“Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak may introduce additional support to individuals and businesses amid the hardship caused by the lockdown after an initial package received a cold response by markets. Any substantial help could support sterling.”
“Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, is scheduled to speak early in the week. Any hint of additional bond-buying – potentially to support further government spending – would boost the pound. This counterintuitive reaction of sterling rising despite printing more of it has been seen throughout 2020.”
“Similar to the UK, the pressure is mounting to increase the speed of the vaccination campaigns. Overall, markets want to see hospitalizations fall and vaccines rise. That would boost sentiment and weigh on the safe-haven dollar.”
“The highlight of the economic calendar is Thursday's Retail Sales report. Consumption disappointed in November and likely picked up in December. However, the lack of government support last month probably contributed to another downbeat month.”
“Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, will speak on Thursday and may comment on the recent job figures. If he further opens the door to more bond-buying, the dollar could fall.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.2250 after weak NFP
EUR/USD is rising above 1.2250 after the US reported a loss of 140K jobs, worse than expected. Investors await more details from President-elect Biden about his economic plan. The EU announced more vaccine purchases
GBP/USD recaptures 1.36 after disappointing US data
GBP/USD has recaptured the 1.36 as the dollar retreats in response to a loss of 140K jobs in the US. The UK approved Moderna's vaccine while London declared a major incident as hospitals are overwhelmed by covid cases.
XAU/USD trades near $1,890 after slumping to fresh weekly lows
XAU/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in early American session. Nonfarm Payrolls in the US declined by 140,000 in December.
Crypto bull run hits pause as Bitcoin touches $40,000
The cryptocurrency market has slowed down the drastic upward movements apart from Bitcoin’s surge to a new all-time at $40,425. However, some selected altcoins continue to tower the crypto horizon with their massive gains.
US Dollar Index turns negative around 89.70
The greenback, when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY), now trades on the defensive and returns to the 89.70/65 band.