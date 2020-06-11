GBP/USD: UK government turmoil and Fed gloom picture confuses the cable

Criticism against UK PM Johnson and the Brexit deadlock weigh on the pound while USD benefits from the Fed's gloomy message, Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, briefs.
Key quotes
“The UK's struggles with the disease mean the return to normal will be slower than expected, weighing on the economy and the currency. The PM's fall in support is unhelpful.”
“Sterling is struggling with deadlocked talks on future EU-UK relations. Michel Barnier, Chief EU Negotiator, has not relented in his criticism – saying Britain wants all the benefits of the bloc's membership without the obligations. Brussels refused to loosen Barnier's mandate, angering officials in London.”
“US Dollar strength is also weighing on GBP/USD. Markets initially cheered the Fed's commitment to keep interest rates low at least until 2022 and to normalize QE at the current rate of $4 billion per day or higher. However, while the Fed foresees the unemployment rate falling to single digits by year-end, a return to pre-pandemic output levels will likely take a couple of years. Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, painted a gloomy picture of high uncertainty, eventually sending markets lower and boosting the greenback.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
