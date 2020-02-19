The cable had some good two-way price moves on Tuesday and finally settled with only modest losses. Investors now look forward to the UK consumer inflation figures for a fresh impetus, Haresh Menghani from FXStreet reports.
Key quotes
“Market participants now look forward to the latest UK consumer inflation figures, which along with any Brexit-related headlines might influence the GBP price dynamics.”
“Later during the American session, the US economic releases – housing market data and Producer Price Index – and speeches by influential FOMC members might further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.”
“Bulls are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond 50-day SMA, around the 1.3050-60 region, before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. Above the mentioned barrier, the pair seems more likely to aim towards surpassing the 1.3100 round-figure mark and head towards testing its next major hurdle near the 1.3145-50 resistance zone.”
“On the flip side, GBP/USD might continue to attract some buying ahead of mid-1.2900s. This is closely followed by 100-day SMA support near the 1.2930 region.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
